Special Weather Statement issued for Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 10:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Baldwin FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WEST CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTY At 1050 AM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public report on social media of Johnson Road closed due to water damage between US highway 98 and Main Street in Daphne. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Daphne, Fairhope, Spanish Fort, Loxley, Stapleton, Silverhill, Malbis, Belforest, Bridgehead, Steelwood, Bromley, Pine Haven and Montrose. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO