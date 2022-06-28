ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 10:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following county, Baldwin. portions of northwest Florida, including the following county, Escambia. * WHEN...Until noon CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gulf Shores, Foley, Orange Beach, Lillian, Magnolia Springs, Bon Secour, Perdido Beach, Elberta, Fort Morgan, Miflin, Caswell, Josephine, Gasque, Turkey Branch, Perdido Bay, Perdido Heights, Paradise Beach, Gulf Highlands, Chanticleer and Seaglades. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Florida, including the following counties, Escambia and Santa Rosa. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1009 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Warrington, Gulf Breeze, Goulding, Myrtle Grove, Oriole Beach, Navarre, Pensacola Beach, Garcon Point, Brownsville, Villa Sabine, Mulat, Olive, Harp, Avondale and Bellview. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 10:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Baldwin FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WEST CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTY At 1050 AM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public report on social media of Johnson Road closed due to water damage between US highway 98 and Main Street in Daphne. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Daphne, Fairhope, Spanish Fort, Loxley, Stapleton, Silverhill, Malbis, Belforest, Bridgehead, Steelwood, Bromley, Pine Haven and Montrose. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

