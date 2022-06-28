Special Weather Statement issued for Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 10:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following county, Baldwin. portions of northwest Florida, including the following county, Escambia. * WHEN...Until noon CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gulf Shores, Foley, Orange Beach, Lillian, Magnolia Springs, Bon Secour, Perdido Beach, Elberta, Fort Morgan, Miflin, Caswell, Josephine, Gasque, Turkey Branch, Perdido Bay, Perdido Heights, Paradise Beach, Gulf Highlands, Chanticleer and Seaglades. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
