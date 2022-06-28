ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 15:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie, Charlevoix by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 09:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Leelanau; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Leelanau, Emmet, Benzie, Manistee, Charlevoix, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Rough water with strong currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door, Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties. * WHEN...From noon CDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include... Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County. Cresent Beach and City of Kewaunee Beach in Kewaunee County. Point Beach, Neshotah Beach and Red Arrow Beach in Manitowoc County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

