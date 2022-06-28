ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Friendship and Persistence Allowed Coast Contra to Realize Their Rap Dreams

By Armon Sadler
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

The tough times in life build strong people in the long run, and the hard work is what separates a victim of circumstance from a rose that grows from concrete. Pursuing music is a dream that many people have, but the unfortunate reality is that dream-chasing does not immediately or automatically equal dream-making. Fully committing to the craft might mean sharing a 450-square-foot studio apartment amongst four people and spending hours working at a restaurant to make ends meet.

The entire time you’re bussing tables and washing dishes, you may find yourself envisioning the success you so desire: millions of views, recognition from the greats, selling out major venues and performances on late-night, primetime TV. Then, one day you blink, several years have passed, and you’ve worked your way toward all of that alongside the people you trust with your life. This is the story of a group of stars in the making, rap squad Coast Contra.

While the Los Angeles twins Ras Austin and Taj Austin, Cali, Colombia-born Rio Loz, and Philadelphia’s own Eric Jamal are well-known for their viral “Never Freestyle,” there was no saying “never” when it came to their grind. True love for hip-hop ’s history, the desire to compete, and a hunger for greatness brought these four gentlemen together in 2016, and they created with one another for years before even landing on their group moniker, Coast Contra. Now, three years later, they have made it happen together. They’re a long way from the cramped Apt. 505, aptly selected as the title of their March 2022 debut album.

Whether it’s opening up for Dave Chappelle at Hollywood Bowl, earning the fandom of television legend Jimmy Fallon, or contributing to the Queen & Slim soundtrack, mutual respect, support, accountability, preparation for when their time finally came have all opened many doors for the talented collective. And this is just the beginning. “I done sacrificed a lot, but that’s GOAT problems,” Taj raps.

Fresh off of their sold-out Baby’s All Right show in Brooklyn, Billboard spoke to Coast Contra about their national television debut on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon , organic success, group dynamics, the origins of their love for hip-hop, dream collaborations and more. Check out our interview below.

Talk about how you four came together and made the choice to make music.

Rio Loz : The twins met in the womb. They been doing this since they were babies — it runs through their blood. I met them in high school, around ninth grade. It was an organic thing. We used to just kick it and freestyle, but they were doing music on their own already, and I was just messing around at the crib. We started putting each other on game and then it was 2015 when we moved out to LA. We found good brother Eric Jamal right here, and that was the glue for Coast right there. That definitely locked us in once we got him.

You guys are very open about your humble beginnings and how they empower who you are today: artists who are selling out venues in New York City and getting more than just a regular Jimmy Fallon introduction. He seemed genuinely excited about you guys. What s that experience like?

Taj Austin : That s–t feels surreal. I was telling somebody, with experiences like this, we used to sit in the 450-square-feet apartment and chop it up about this very thing happening. So, when you get to it, it feels surreal but at the same time, you can only be grateful. We sat down before we even hopped on Fallon and just expressed all of our gratitude to be here. That’s really it for me. It stokes that fire of gratitude.

Rio : I would say the same. That’s pretty much it for all of us: gratitude. It definitely feels surreal too because it hasn’t been that long since “Never Freestyle” went up, but it really kicked the door open for us. There are a lot of things flowing in right now.

Now, prior to Jimmy Fallon, you guys had the opportunity to open for Dave Chappelle at Hollywood Bowl. That had to be another crazy experience.

Taj : I can speak on that one for sure. We take performances, well everything really as far as the craft goes, very seriously. That performance, we didn’t even know [what] we were getting into. This came out of nowhere. It was random, like “Dave Chappelle wants y’all to rap at the show.”  We said “You know what? Let’s just appreciate that moment when we get there, and just have fun with it.”

When we got there and we saw what it was, we didn’t even realize we were going to be going on right before him. So, when we get on the stage, I had the first verse — I had been to the Hollywood Bowl before, but of course on the other side. So I had always dreamed like, “Man, I can’t wait to see what it’s like to be on that side,” with images popping in my head about what it’s going to be.

When you actually get there, I for sure froze up. When I looked up, I just took it all in at that moment. They saved me, because I froze up on my first few lines, but they said an ad-lib and got me into it. That was incredible, to see Dave Chappelle. He had a conversation with me and Eric, and he was just saying, “Man, I’m a big fan of what y’all do and I think y’all are going to do great things in the culture. Keep doing what y’all are doing.” Wow.

One thing I appreciated about seeing you guys perform live was seeing rappers doing choreography. How much goes into the preparation to just always be on the same beat and not miss a step?

Ras Austin : It’s brick-by-brick. It’s crazy too, because people don’t realize there are elements of that show we started working on in 2017. It’s really just: You got to do the work. You can’t rush it, because it’s literally just thinking, “Yo, you know what would be live? What if we did this?” and “Yeah, that went off.” Just slowly but surely putting it together. What you were looking at was a product of about six years of just working together.

Often, rappers get boxed in by listeners to the sound they prefer from them, but not you guys. Is that versatility intentional?

Ras : 100%. I think if people heard our solo music, they would be surprised. Highly surprised, and not at all disappointed. Coast Contra is hip-hopm and we make sure we’re on-brand with that. You go hear all of that, and it’s a whole universe in each of us. So, when it comes to being boxed in, it’s like “Good luck, man.”

The cool part is we also make sure we keep in mind that people like certain things from us, so we’ll feed each community whenever we feel inspired, that’s why the freestyles keep going. Our albums are reserved for our artistic rights and our artistic integrity, so can’t nobody tell us what albums to make. We don’t really care what y’all want, but we appreciate y’all supporting. Just know everything we do is coming from a place that is sincere. If the Coast stamp it, you got something good. We’re very meticulous.

Eric : You are not leaving that studio without us stamping it.

Tell me your dream collaboration. Who would you want to be on a track with?

Taj : When we eventually get into our solo careers, I definitely need that feature — and Imma hit their emails heavy — I definitely need that feature from the Coast. If I don’t get that from the Coast, it’s going to be a problem. These n—as are my favorite people to work with, so they’re in my top. After that, I would have to say Black Thought, Mos Def, and Andre 3000 would be amazing. I would also say Kendrick, but I don’t know if this last album was one of the last ones he’ll do. If he’s still outside and wants to get busy, those four would be the ones I want to do.

Rio : Same. Definitely need that executive-produced solo album by the Coast. I would love to get a joint in with Rubén Blades. He’s a salsa artist, he’s crazy with it. Pen is insane, storytelling is crazy. He’s a legend for real. In the hip-hop world, I would probably say Blackstar, Mos Def, Lauryn Hill would be crazy. Busta Rhymes, Ludacris.

Ras : I got to say it because my brothers said it, Coast. As far as us, I would love a feature with Imagine Dragons. They’re crazy, everything they touch is fire. On a more solo tip, honestly, I like a lot more R&B and soul. I would love something with Erykah Badu. I think SiR is really dope. D’Angelo for sure. Hiatus Kaiyote, FlyLo — to get something with FlyLo, honestly for all of us, that would be marvelous. For hip-hop, it would be dope to work with some new cats. It don’t even have to necessarily be my project — but if we can put our hands in the soil and all the new cats coming up, we get some dope features with them, that would be solid.

Eric : Imma follow suit — it’s the Coast for me. I say that because we are our biggest fans and competition. These guys are the ones that make me go into that studio with fear, because I know they’re coming correct. The phase that I’m in with these guys is I’m still elated to see where we go with this because I feel like we’re still growing. It’s very, very early for us.

As far as legends and GOATs like that, to be completely honest, I’m not really crazy like, “Oh, I want to do a song with them.” The people I look up to, I want to talk to them. Like Jay-Z, I already know what you do, I studied it. I’d rather just talk to him. Dave Chappelle was someone I wanted to talk to. Off the record, give me some game. Andre 3000, somebody I just want to talk to. Give me some some gems on what the game is, how to move, what to look out for, what’s a good characteristic to add onto the armor. Kendrick, Cole. There’s a lot of cats I just want to sit down and talk to, but those would be dope features.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Delivers Stirring Rendition of Alanis Morissette’s ‘Ironic’

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson channeled one of her favorite Kellyoke artists on her talk show this week, taking on Alanis Morissette‘s irony-deficient hit, “Ironic.” “It’s like rain on your wedding day / It’s a free ride when you’ve already paid / It’s the good advice that you just didn’t take / And who would’ve thought… it figures,” Clarkson sings in her somber take on the famous chorus. “Ironic” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated April 13, 1996, and spent an impressive 32 weeks on the chart. The song is featured on Morissette’s...
MUSIC
Billboard

Inside the ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Soundtrack With Jack Antonoff

Click here to read the full article. Chris Meledandri had Jack Antonoff at hello. When the Illumination founder first met with the multiple Grammy-Award winning producer to pitch him on helming the soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru, he hit Antonoff’s sweet spot. “It wasn’t about wanting to get the 10 biggest streaming artists right now. There was none of that bulls–t that can exist around these things,” Antonoff, best known for producing Taylor Swift, Lorde, P!nk and St. Vincent, says. Instead, since the movie takes place in the ‘70s, the idea was “to take modern artists that are really...
MOVIES
Billboard

Lizzo Teaches James Corden ‘About Damn Time’ Dance for Carpool Karaoke, Shares How Beyoncé Inspired Her Career

Click here to read the full article. It was about d–n time that Lizzo appeared on Carpool Karaoke. A few weeks ahead of the release of her fourth studio album Special, the 34-year-old bop-maker joined James Corden in the car on The Late Late Show‘s hit series to belt out some of her most famous songs — taking some time in between to teach Corden the viral “About Damn Time” TikTok dance and explain how Beyoncé inspired her career. After first nailing the high note on “Good As Hell,” forgetting a couple lyrics to “Juice” — “Wow, I don’t know my own music!”...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

J-Hope Offers a Tiny Taste of His Solo Single ‘MORE’: Listen

Click here to read the full article. J-Hope gave BTS ARMY its first tease of his new solo single “MORE” on Wednesday (June 29). Shared on the official HYBE YouTube account, the 15-second teaser — which J-Hope also posted to his Instagram — depicts a single silver key with the song’s title etched into its face as industrial percussion builds a throwback, ’90s-inspired beat before the K-pop singer shouts, “‘Cause I want some more!'” The BTS member’s first single off his forthcoming debut solo album Jack in the Box will premiere in full this Friday (July 1) at midnight ET, and will...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Billboard

Aespa Makes U.S. Late Night Debut With ‘Life’s Too Short’

Click here to read the full article. Everyone’s talking about aespa right now, and with good reason. The singers made a splash last fall with their EP Savage – The 1st Mini Album, which blasted into the Top 20 of the Billboard 200, one of the highest entries for a K-pop girl group’s debut. TIME named aespa to “The Next Generation Leaders, Class of 2022” and the foursome was named Apple Music Up Next Artist.Next up, the EP Girls – The 2nd Mini Album, which is due out on July 8. Girls features “Life’s Too Short,” the group’s first English-language single,...
MUSIC
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Sister Wives star comes out as trans and reveals new name

MERI and Kody Brown's child Leon has come out as trans. The Sister Wives star, who was formerly known as Mariah, revealed that their name is Leo or Leon and their pronouns are they/them. Leon, 26, proudly came out as "incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," in an inspirational Instagram post...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Britney Spears Dances to Katy Perry’s ‘Firework,’ Opens Up About Wanting to ‘Crawl in a Hole’ While Looking at Social Media

Click here to read the full article. While Britney Spears is a frequent Instagram user, she also falls victim to the toxicity of watching people’s highlight reels on the platform. “Do you know how many times I literally wanted to crawl in a hole and feel like an idiot while looking at social media ???” she wrote on Instagram on Monday (June 27). “These women with a style game and hot bodies … shit !!! The excitement of fast shooting with edits these days … In my conservatorship, each shot in my videos was like 4 years !!!” She went on to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Persistence#Hollywood Bowl#Coast Contra
psychologytoday.com

Decoding the Confusing Feelings of Love

Excellent, fulfilling, long-term relationships often do start with being in love. We are thus inspired to explore the possibilities. To build lasting love, learn to interpret moments of losing this in-love feeling as a beginning, not the end–of creating love that grows. Learning to love and be loved is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Billboard

Katy Perry Voices Support for Halsey Condemning Roe v. Wade Reversal At Concerts: ‘Go Off Queen’

Click here to read the full article. After spending the past few days standing firm on her decision to speak out during concert performances against the Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe V. Wade, Halsey has been met with backlash from anti-choice conservatives. But the “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God” singer has also received an outpouring of support from many online — including fellow pop star Katy Perry. The original discourse originated on Twitter, when Halsey first reacted to a tweet noting several audience members had walked out of their concert after the 27-year-old artist began voicing their...
MUSIC
Billboard

Publishing Briefs: BMI Links With Twitch; Kobalt Signs Doja Cat Writer

BMI has partnered with Twitch for “The Collective,” the streaming platform’s music creator program. Started in November 2021, the initiative invites a promising class of musicians to participate in special promotional opportunities with Twitch and its partners (like Rolling Stone and Amazon Music) and to grow their following with help from service. With the new partnership, BMI will help Twitch curate co-ops of likeminded artists of similar backgrounds, genres and career stages for The Collective. Alex Flores, BMI’s SVP, Creative. “BMI has an incredible track record as a source for new music discovery, and The Collective aligns with our commitment.”
MUSIC
Billboard

Adele Poses Alongside Rich Paul, LeBron & Savannah James at Kevin Love’s NYC Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Basketball player Kevin Love married model and entrepreneur Kate Bock at the New York Public Library on Saturday (June 25), featuring a star-studded celebration with some high-profile attendees. In a photo shared by Vogue from the nuptials, Adele is seen posing for a photo and smiling alongside NBA superstar LeBron James, his wife Savannah James and the “Easy On Me” singer’s new boyfriend Rich Paul. The sports agent and Adele took their relationship public in the summer of 2021, when they were seen watching a basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. In September,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Travis Barker Gets Support From Kid Cudi Amid Hospitalization: ‘I’m Prayin for You’

Click here to read the full article. Kid Cudi sent a message of support to Travis Barker on Tuesday night amid reports the drummer had been hospitalized. “Travis I love u and im prayin for u,” the rapper tweeted, though many of his followers mistakenly assumed the note was to his The Scotts collaborator Travis Scott. “Prayers up, did anybody else read this as Scott first?” one fan replied, while another wrote, “Don’t just say Travis, say @travisbarker so he knows that you said it. Also to specify which Travis you are praying for. It could be some other Travis that isn’t...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s a ‘Little Monster’ While Dancing to Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion was hanging out with fans on Instagram Live recently, when she revealed that she’s a Lady Gaga fan. In a screen recorded clip of the livestream circulating Twitter, the “Plan B” rapper is seen attempting to remember Gaga’s fierce “Bad Romance” choreography while listening to the 2009 hit. “I’m a Little Monster!” she tells the camera, referring to the name of Gaga’s beloved fanbase. Meg went on to jam to the superstar’s 2008 song “LoveGame” off her debut studio album, Fame. “Let’s have some fun, this beat is sick / I wanna take a...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

LGBTQuestionnaire: Get to Know Kidd Kenn, the Rising Gay Rapper Ready to Change Hip-Hop

Click here to read the full article. For up-and-coming rapper Kidd Kenn, mainstream success isn’t a question of “if” — it’s a matter of “when.” After signing his record deal with Island Records back in 2019, Kenn has been steadily releasing pounding new projects, ranging from booty-shaking party jams like “Body,” to self-love anthems like “Good Day,” all while building up his audience with each release. Trying out new styles and flows whenever necessary, Kenn has dedicated himself to becoming the next big thing in hip-hop. It certainly helps that he’s managed to get plenty of his contemporaries to sign off on...
MUSIC
Billboard

Cat Burns and Sam Smith Team up For Stunning Late Night Performance of ‘Go’

Click here to read the full article. James Corden and his Late Late Show have touched down in London for a special residency. On Wednesday night (June 29), the late night show pressed “go” when two talented singers stopped by for a vocal battle of Britain, Cat Burns and Sam Smith. Burns blasted to No. 2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart earlier this year with her breakthrough hit, “Go.” For her late show performance at Freemasons’ Hall, she tapped Smith for a gorgeous rendition of the soulful number. “Go” marks a return for Smith, whose fourth and most recent studio album, 2020’s Love Goes, peaked at No. 2 in the U.K. and No. 5 in the U.S. Smith’s TV appearance was extra-special. They just turned 30.  Happy belated 30th, @samsmith!! 🎈 #LateLateLondon pic.twitter.com/vxy8h6Kt1Q— The Late Late Show is in London! (@latelateshow) June 30, 2022 Watch the performance below. More from BillboardHarry Styles Shoots a $300 Video For 'Daylight' in Superfans' Cramped Brooklyn ApartmentJames Corden Talks 'Late Late Show' Exit in Monologue: 'I Never Saw It as My Final Destination'James Corden Leaving 'Late Late Show' in 2023
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

The World’s First ‘Metal Choir’ Drags Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ to Hell on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears has suggested her own music career is behind her. If that is the case, it’s a good thing we have the Dremeka Choir. Hailing from Montreal, Canada, and founded by Pierre-Luc Senécal, the “Dream Machine” delivered a dramatic – and very metal – performance of “O Fortuna” from Carmina Burana. If that wasn’t a surprise, the finish sure was as the vocal group wrapped up their audition with Brit’s “Toxic”.Claiming to be the world’s first “metal choir,” the Dremeka Choir look the part, its members clad in black with red ties,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard Announces Updates to Rock, Alternative Album & Song Charts

Click here to read the full article. Bookending the revamp of Billboard‘s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart in June 2020, which expanded the scope of rock and alternative titles eligible to appear on the ranking, Billboard now presents the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, which, effective this week (for the chart dated July 2), will employ the same model as Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, whereby any titles deemed rock, alternative (even if core-pop or core-any other genre) and/or hard rock will be eligible to appear. The 50-position Top Rock & Alternative Albums will now incorporate releases from such...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy