Texarkana, TX

Johnny Bowens, 4-star defensive lineman, decommits from Texas A&M following Oregon Ducks visit

By Andrew Nemec
 1 day ago

Judson High School (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens is back on the recruiting market.

Following a weekend visit to the University of Oregon, the 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive lineman announced his decommitment from Texas A&M:

"First off, I want to thank Texas A&M and the opportunity coach Price, coach Robinson and the entire staff provided me to fulfill my lifelong dream of playing college football," Bowens wrote. "I will be forever grateful for the relationships I built with the coaching staff and members within the program. With that being said, I am decommitting and re-opening my recruitment. I am doing what is best for me, and at this time I want to be able to see other places to find what fits me best. My recruitment is 100 (percent) ope. I hope Texas A&M fans understand!"

Bowens is coming off a visit to check out the Oregon Ducks.

He is rated the nation's No. 191 overall prospect and No. 32 defensive lineman and holds offers from Baylor, Houston, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Texas and others.

As a junior, Bowens contributed 36 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, two sacks and 11 quarterback hurries.

Junior season highlights

Johnny Bowens, who committed to Texas A&M on Christmas Day, has decided to back off that pledge and decommitted from the Aggies. Bowens is from Converse, Texas (Judson) and is listed at 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds. He’s a 4-star prospect and rated the No. 36 defensive line prospect in the class of 2023. It appears that Oregon, Texas and LSU are in the mix. He has a reported 10 offers. Bowens’ decision drops the Aggies to 5 commitments for 2023, however the silver lining for Aggie fans is the program had a tremendous defensive line class in the 2022 cycle.
#Texas A M#College Football#The University Of Oregon#American Football#Judson High School#The Oregon Ducks#Lsu
