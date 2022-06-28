Catalytic converter caused Camino Fire now 65% contained, 375 acres burned

UPDATE 9:22 A.M.: Firefighters have made more progress on the Camino Fire which started Tuesday afternoon in rural Arroyo Grande. Containment jumped to 65% Thursday morning, according to CAL FIRE. The amount of land burned went up 25 acres, to 375.

CAL FIRE identified a catalytic converter as the cause of the fire. All evacuation warnings were lifted Wednesday. 320 firefighting personnel remain on the scene.

UPDATE 7:40 A.M: Firefighters are making progress on a brush fire burning in rural Arroyo Grande. The Camino Fire, started Tuesday afternoon, has burned 325 acres with containment up to 30%, according to CAL FIRE.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo along with resources from partner agencies across SLO and San Barbara Counties continue to build containment lines and watch for hot spots. 265 firefighters remain at the scene Wednesday.

Evacuation Warnings for the area have been lifted.

Smoke from the Camino Fire has led to air quality concerns throughout southern San Luis Obispo County and northern portions in Santa Barbara County.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters say 200 acres have burned in a brush fire that broke out in rural Arroyo Grande just before noon on Tuesday with a 25 percent Containment, and the fire has the potential to burn 1500 acres.

The fire broke out near Huasna on the 8000 block of Huasna Road, and CAL FIRE deemed it the Camino Incident.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for the area between Huasna Road, Mary Hall Road, and Huasna Townsite, and evacuation warnings for the Huasna Townsite area.

The California Highway Patrol closed Huasna Road at Acre Wood Plaza around 4:30 p.m.

Spokesman Adan Orozco said crews have been able to save four homes so far.

The fire was first reported to have burned two acres, but it quickly exploded.

Firefighters said the fire is burning on both sides of the roadway.

The smoke plume is visible across parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

A News Channel 3-12 crew in Santa Maria captured images of the smoke as seen from Betteravia.

Smoke was visible from parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, including Santa Maria as seen in the above photo. (Karen Cruz-Orduña/KEYT)

According to a tweet from San Luis Obispo County, the smoke is also visible from downtown San Luis Obispo.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says it sent resources to help CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo.

A camera in the PG&E wildfire camera network showed the plume of smoke from the Camino Fire near Huasna.

