Dave Chappelle buys Yellow Springs land from housing developer
According to NBC4i, Ohio comedian Dave Chappelle has reportedly purchased more property in his hometown of Yellow Springs from a group that sought to build a housing development on the land.
A recent article on YSNEWS.com , the online edition of the Yellow Springs News, noted that Carla Sims, Chappelle’s publicist, confirmed the actor acquired at least a portion of the land from the Miamisburg-based Oberer Land Developers Ltd. The article also states that “the Greene County Auditor’s Geographic Information Systems website confirms that at least 19 acres of land previously part of Oberer’s development plans are now linked to Iron Table Holdings LLC, which is owned by Chappelle.”
According to the article, the auditor’s website indicates that Oberer originally purchased 15 parcels, totaling 52 acres, in November 2020 from Ken and Betheen Struewing for $1,715,000.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
The Latest:
- Mavis Staples Says Aretha Franklin Was “Very Insecure” On 1987 Duet “Oh Happy Day” & Turned Down Her Vocals
- No Man Can Turn This Down: Legendary Rom-Com ‘Boomerang’ Was Released 30 Years Ago Today
- Tantrums, Violence And Witness Intimidation: Trump Described Like Childish Mafia Boss In Jan. 6 Hearing
- Fire It Up! Da Brat Celebrates 28th Anniversary Of Debut Album ‘Funkdafied’
- Florida Bans Cars Playing Loud Music 10 Years After Jordan Davis’ Murder
- Gary’s Tea: Is Wendy Williams Leaving TV? [WATCH]
- Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced To 20 Years In Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Trial
- Reynoldsburg bans conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth
- Dave Chappelle buys Yellow Springs land from housing developer
- Yunetta Springs Gives Tips To Tap Into Your Authentic Self [WATCH]
Comments / 0