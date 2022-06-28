ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

Westfield homeowners pay heavy price for construction delays

By Courtney Crown
cbs4indy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTFIELD, Ind. — A group of Westfield residents are fed up with delays and what they consider poor workmanship on their new houses. Some of them have even shelled out more money on top of their contracts for repairs. “I’m missing screws from hinges,” Lou Shlensky told CBS4...

cbs4indy.com

shelbycountypost.com

Mobile home park sitting in way of proposed industrial park project

Shelbyville’s Common Council will make the final decision on whether the annexation of approximately 33 acres on the city’s east side happens for Genesis Property Development. The Shelbyville-based developer is working with a client to purchase the land, which is mostly farm land, for the creation of an...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Trucking firm to establish hub in Delaware County

Montana-based Jones Brothers Trucking has announced plans to invest $2 million to build a trucking and dispatch facility in Delaware County. The company says the logistics hub will also become its eastern U.S. headquarters and logistics center. County economic development officials say Jones has owned the property for several years,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Remediation work to begin at former GM plant site

Michigan-based RACER Trust says it will soon begin preparations for active soil remediation at the former General Motors Delco plant property in Kokomo. The work is part of an effort to position the more than 10-acre site for sale to a buyer looking to redevelop the property. The organization says...
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

Caterpillar opens doors to Lafayette plant amid hiring rush

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As the manufacturer and one of the area's top employers enters a hiring push, the Caterpillar Large Engine Center opened its doors to media Tuesday for a rare inside look at operations. General Manager Joe Markun says many people who drive by the Lafayette plant,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

More than 7,500 lose power in Greenwood because of squirrel

GREENWOOD — On Tuesday morning, thousands of Duke Energy customers lost their power due to a squirrel in Greenwood. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, just before 9:30 a.m. Duke Energy crews responded after learning of the outage affecting more than 7,500 customers. Workers learned the outage was caused...
GREENWOOD, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Steel building maker acquires Yorktown facility, adding jobs

A steel structural building manufacturer in North Carolina is expanding operations into the Midwest. Northedge Steel LLC says it is investing $6 million to acquire the former All-Steel Carports property in Yorktown with plans to add up to 40 full-time jobs. Northedge Steel acquired the 65,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and sales...
YORKTOWN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis-based health system closing 11 urgent care centers

INDIANAPOLIS — People who are used to going to an Ascension St. Vincent walk-in clinic for treatment may have to find a new urgent care center starting after Thursday. On Wednesday, Ascension Medical Group announced plans to close 11 immediate care centers across the area. While the medical group confirmed the closures, they did not provide any information about why they are closing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

McDonald’s on Morse: Restaurant to deliver to reservoir boaters

CICERO, Ind. — How does a Big Mac on Morse Reservoir sound?. The Cicero McDonald’s has partnered with DoorDash to offer boatside delivery to hungry boaters. No matter where you are on the water, you can place an order via the DoorDash app. The food will then be delivered to the Red Bridge Park and Marina at 697 W. Jackson Street.
CICERO, IN
savi.org

Modern Redlining in Indianapolis?

This report examines more than one million loan applications filed in Central Indiana from 2007 to 2020 to investigate racial and geographic differences in loan denial rates. In 2021, we demonstrated the statistical relationship between historic redlining and a host of community conditions and outcomes. Now, we ask if mortgage applications are still more likely to be denied in historically redlined areas or for Black borrowers. We find that Black borrowers are twice as likely as White borrowers to be denied a loan, even when their income and debt are the same. We also find that borrowers of any race, when income and debt are the same, are 50 percent more likely to be denied a loan if they are trying to purchase a home in a historically redlined neighborhood compared to one that was never graded in redlining maps.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Who to call about fireworks complaints

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, dispatchers with the Metropolitan Emergency Services Agency (MESA) are reminding people not to call 911 to report fireworks violations. The MESA 911 Center is the busiest in Indiana and one of the busiest in the entire country handling...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

'Tenderloin Tuesdays' return to Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Mark your calendars!. 'Tenderloin Tuesdays' return to Hamilton County for the 13th year. You can sink your teeth into indiana's signature sandwich every Tuesday between June 28 and July 26 at 30 restaurants in Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Westfield and more. You can also sign up...
Current Publishing

Westfield Rocks the 4th returns for two-day event

The City of Westfield will celebrate the Fourth of July for two days this year. Westfield Rocks the 4th will be from 5 to 10 p.m. July 3 and July 4 at Grand Park Sports Campus. Last year’s event was celebrated for three days. According to a press release...
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Next step set for nature preserve

The Zionsville Parks and Recreation Dept. is seeking public input with a survey on the Carpenter Nature Preserve. Jarod Logsdon, superintendent of parks and recreation, said the generosity of Jim and Nancy Carpenter has given the parks department the opportunity to acquire a 215-acre parcel and create the largest park and conserved natural space in Zionsville. The Carpenter Nature Preserve will feature trails, protected habitats, boardwalks and serve as the home of a future Zionsville Nature Center.
ZIONSVILLE, IN

