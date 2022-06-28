ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Mackenzie Donihoo signs with Tennessee

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Tennessee has signed transfer Mackenzie Donihoo from back-to-back women’s College World Series champion Oklahoma.

Donihoo recorded a .317 batting average, 10 home runs, 65 RBIs, 11 doubles and 64 runs since 2020 with the Sooners.

Donihoo has two years of eligibility remaining. She played in 115 games, starting 73 contests, at Oklahoma.

Lady Vols’ head coach Karen Weekly said Donihoo will be a valuable addition to the Tennessee program.

“I love the passion and grit Mackenzie brings to the game,” Weekly said. “She has proven herself on the biggest stage in softball. She’s versatile and can play on both the dirt and grass. We’re excited she’s a Lady Vol.”

