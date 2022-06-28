ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Sign Trust offers `eco-friendly’ tips for enjoying landmark

By City News Service Inc.
 1 day ago
Photo courtesy of Rawpixel (CC0 1.0)

The group charged with caring for the iconic Hollywood sign is offering the public some “eco-friendly” ways to enjoy the world-famous landmark this summer, one year ahead of its 100th birthday.

“The Hollywood sign is the entertainment industry’s biggest star. We want people to embrace its vibrant history while helping to preserve its future,” said Jeff Zarrinnam, chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust. “As the sign approaches its 100 anniversary in 2023, it’s a perfect time to commit to protecting the urban wilderness that surrounds this beloved monument representing the hopes and dreams of people worldwide.”

The Trust on Tuesday offered the following suggestions for how residents and visitors can experience the Hollywood sign this summer without taxing the environment:

– Hiking Trails. Always stick to approved hiking trails, never litter, and be sure to bring water in reusable bottles. It’s also important to remember that no open flames are permitted in the Park. The Trust’s top three trails — Mt. Hollywood, Brush Canyon, and Cahuenga Peak — rank from easy to difficult and offer choices for all types of hikers, from families to intrepid adventurers. Plan your visit at www.hollywoodsign.org.

– Picnics. Go green at these quintessential spots: The Fern Dell Trail in Griffith Park (2333 Fern Dell Drive). The Park at Lake Hollywood. Situated between the Lake Hollywood Reservoir and the Hollywood sign, 3160 Canyon Lake Drive. The Three Mile Trail Hollywood Sign Loop: Take the DASH bus to the Griffith Observatory to enjoy this easy trail that features five viewpoints of the sign with a fraction of the tourists. Along the way, enjoy a pleasant picnic spot featuring grass, picnic tables, shade, and water. 2800 E. Observatory Road.

– Travel to the Hollywood sign by the DASH Observatory Bus. Save on gas and the hassle of parking by taking the Metro Red Line to the Vermont/Sunset station and connect to the LADOT DASH Observatory Bus. The DASH makes stops at The Greek Theatre and the Griffith Observatory where you’ll find the Mt. Hollywood Trail. Shuttles run every 15-20 minutes seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

– Horseback. For a true green adventure and a ride through Hollywood history, go by horseback. A piece of Hollywood western lore can still be found at Sunset Ranch, which is an unforgettable way to view the Hollywood sign while riding into the sunset.

– Star gazing: Enjoy the beauty of L.A.’s star-studded skies. Follow the Sky Report from the Griffith Observatory to keep up to date with the summer sky and find out which night’s stars will shine bright.

– Flora and fauna. Mule deer, coyotes, raccoons, gray foxes, opossums, skunks, bobcats and the Hollywood sign’s famous mountain lion, P-22, are just a few of the wild animals who make their home near the sign. Don’t forget to bird watch as nearly 70 species make their nests in Griffith Park including hawks, roadrunners and woodpeckers. When hiking on approved trails, notice the wide variety of native trees and plants that thrive year-round. They can be an inspiration for your own native garden.

– Red Line. The Metro’s B (Red) Line runs between downtown Los Angeles and North Hollywood. Stops include the Ovation Hollywood shopping center, where you can view the sign and tour the Walk of Fame. Then either take the DASH bus to the sign or continue on the Red Line to Universal Studios for a day of fun.

