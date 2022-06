PINEDALE – The Sublette County Unified Fire funding process has changed. Following discussions over the past year and an executive session earlier this month, the Board of Sublette County Commissioners voted 4-0 at its meeting June 21 to dissolve the fire mill levy and move all SCUF funding to the county’s general budget. Commission chair Joel Bousman abstained from the vote because he felt he didn’t understand the issue clearly enough.

SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO