If the latest rumors are to be believed, it looks like the New York Knicks have surpassed the Dallas Mavericks in the chase to sign Jalen Brunson in free agency. After their playoffs exit, the Mavs expressed confidence they can re-sign Brunson to a new deal as the guard becomes an unrestricted free agent. Dallas has also made it known that bringing back the guard is their no. 1 priority in the offseason.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO