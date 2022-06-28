Florida rapper arrested after a police chase involving a jet ski

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIAMI, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Florida arrested a rapper over the weekend after a chase involving a jet ski.

According to FOX affiliate WNYW , 19-year-old Nehemiah Harden, who goes by the stage name “SpotemGottem,” was spotted on a black and orange Seadoo jet ski doing “S”-style turns near anchored boats in a restricted area with signs posted.

When an officer attempted to stop Harden, he sped away swerving through boats and swimmers in the area. WNYW reports that Harden refused to stop for lights and sirens.

Officers eventually stopped Harden and arrested him on charges of evading law enforcement and reckless operation of a boat. He is due in court on Tuesday.

wow…..
4d ago

Looks like a seagull got caught up in his hair during the chase….free the bird

The Scarecrow
4d ago

he should be arrested over that hair style!

Brian Kavinsky
4d ago

"Spotemgottem was spotted" 😂 Not a smart move at all considering his snitching alogations. He needs to be laying low.

