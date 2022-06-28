ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Suspect on scooter steals dog from owner on Queens sidewalk: sources

By Nicole Johnson, Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NhX9n_0gOkyHzy00

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A scooter-riding suspect stole a man’s dog Saturday in Queens, according to law enforcement sources.

The 75-year-old man was walking his gray and white mini pit bull near 95-09 88th Street in Woodhaven at around 2:20 p.m. when a man he didn’t know approached and took the dog, sources said. The suspect then fled on the scooter, according to sources.

The thief allegedly asked the man if he could pet the dog, but after realizing the victim didn’t speak English, the perpetrator took off with the man’s pet, according to a press release from the Ozone Park (Residents) Association.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Tour bus driver slashed, stabbed by razor-wielding man: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A tour bus driver was slashed and stabbed by a razor-wielding panhandler late Tuesday in Midtown, according to police. The 53-year-old driver had just parked on Eighth Avenue near West 42nd Street around 11:40 p.m. when a man began to hit up his passengers for money as they exited the bus, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man found dead beneath couch inside Queens apartment: police

WOODHAVEN, Queens — Police are investigating after a man was found dead underneath a couch inside a Woodhaven apartment. Responding to a 911 call reporting a foul odor, officers made their way into the apartment on Jamaica Avenue near 77th Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. Inside, they found a man underneath a couch […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Video: Bronx man sent tumbling to ground during robbery attempt

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A thief tried to steal a Bronx man’s wallet, getting into a struggle that sent the 61-year-old victim tumbling to the ground, police said as they released video of the incident. According to the NYPD, that same suspect is also wanted for a knifepoint robbery that occurred days earlier […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodhaven, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Brooklyn man, 72, beaten to death by roommate, 60: sources

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11)– A 72-year-old man was beaten to death by his roommate, 60, in their Brooklyn apartment early Thursday morning, according to law enforcement sources. Police found the victim lying in his bed with head trauma in the apartment on Kosciuszko Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 4:30 a.m., officials said. The man was unconscious […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man, 22, fatally stabbed, suspects sought: police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a Brownsville street corner early Thursday, according to the NYPD. Police responding to a 911 call found Zion Zeno unresponsive with a stab wound to the chest at Newport and Strauss streets around 12:40 a.m., authorities said. First responders rushed Zeno, of Canarsie, to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Scooter#Smartphone App#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC New York

Dramatic NYC Jet Ski Rescue Caught on Camera

A 48-year-old man riding a Jet ski in Queens' Jamaica Bay had to be rescued in the choppy waters after the watercraft overturned Wednesday, the NYPD said. Two NYPD divers leaped from a helicopter into the bay after the call came in around 8 a.m. and pulled the man out of the water. Police footage captured the daring rescue.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Bicyclist, 26, struck and killed by car in the Bronx: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A bicyclist was fatally struck by a car in Mott Haven overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to police. The cyclist, 26, was near the intersection of East 149th Street and St. Ann’s Avenue when he was hit by a Chevy Impala right around midnight, authorities said. First responders rushed the […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Person of interest identified in Queens triple homicide: NYPD

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) – Police are looking for the man who may be responsible for killing three people and leaving their bodies at the crime scene for days. Travis Blake, 29, was identified as a person of interest in the slayings of Vashawnna Malcom, Karlene Barnett and Dervon Brightly. Their bodies were found inside […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

NYPD divers rescue stranded jet skier in Jamaica Bay

BROOKLYN (PIX11)–Dramatic video shows NYPD divers rescuing a stranded jet skier in Jamaica Bay Wednesday morning. Divers from the NYPD’s Air Sea Rescue team pulled the 48-year-old man from the water after his jet ski overturned at around 8 a.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. The man was airlifted to safety and refused medical attention, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspect sought for groping underage girl on a bus in Manhattan: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly groped an underage girl aboard an express bus in Manhattan earlier this month, officials said Wednesday. The 11-year-old girl was on the BX19 bus at West 145th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue on June 17 at around 12:35 p.m. when a man she didn’t […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man ripped earring off of victim during Bronx subway robbery: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man ripped an earring off of a teen’s ear during a robbery onboard a No. 6 train June 23, police said Tuesday. He also slashed the 19-year-old victim in her face and arm during the incident. The woman was approached by the suspect about 12:10 p.m. while they were […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teen wounded by gunshot to the torso in Brooklyn: police

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire late Tuesday in Boerum Hill, police said. The victim was walking on Wyckoff Street near Third Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when he suddenly felt pain in his torso, according to authorities. First responders rushed the teen to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy