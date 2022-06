The Amtrak train which derailed upon collision with a dump truck in Missouri this week had been travelling at 87mph when it derailed, investigators have said. In an update on Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigating the derailment said it had found the train was travelling at 87mph. Although the speed limit at the crossing is 90mph, the board did not say speed was a cause of the collision. Moments before impact with a dump truck at a crossing in Mendon, NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said the train had blown its horn about a quarter mile (400...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO