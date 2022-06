2021-22 Team: Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL) Ilya Kvochko is a reliable two-way centerman who excelled in the best junior league in Russia this past season, the MHL. He is a very smart player who sees the ice better than most of his opponents, which allows him to position himself well on both sides of the ice. He is constantly making his linemates better by adapting his game to best support them rather than forcing his playstyle on his teammates.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO