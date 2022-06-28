ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows Asked For Pardons After Jan. 6 Attack, Top Aide Testifies

By Jennifer Bendery
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gtf16_0gOkxkR800

Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows both asked for presidential pardons after the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, a former White House aide said Tuesday during explosive testimony before the House Jan. 6 committee.

Cassidy Hutchinson, who was a senior aide to Meadows when he served as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, confirmed the details under oath.

“Did Rudy Giuliani ever suggest that he was interested in receiving a presidential pardon related to Jan. 6?” asked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), vice chair of the committee, referring to Trump’s former personal lawyer.

“He did,” Hutchinson replied.

“Did White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ever indicate that he was interested in receiving a presidential pardon related to Jan. 6?” Cheney asked.

“Mr. Meadows did seek that pardon,” said Hutchinson. “Yes, ma’am.”

News of top White House officials asking for last-minute presidential pardons shows they were concerned about complicity in the events leading up to the attempted coup at the Capitol that resulted in nine people dead, including four police officers who died from suicide.

The revelations come days after the committee named four members of Congress who were close to the Trump White House who also sought pardons: Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Mo Brooks (Ala.), Andy Biggs (Ariz.) and Louie Gohmert (Texas).

The committee previously revealed that Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) sought a presidential pardon, too.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louie Gohmert
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Andy Biggs
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Michael Cohen: ‘Donald Trump is the greatest grifter in the history of the United States’

From Big Lie to Big Rip-off: The Trump campaign’s fundraising tactics are in the spotlight this week after the January 6th hearings exposed a fake “Official Election Defense Fund” that raised $250 million to pay for legal fees to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, host of ‘Mea Culpa,’ and principal at Crisis-X, tells Michael Steele that Trump is a “menace.” “It’s sad to see that there are so many people out there that have so much faith in him, after they see exactly what is going on.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Pardons#Congress#Republican
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NBC News

Trump fumes as Republicans ignore Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — Republicans in Washington are betting that the televised Jan. 6 hearings aren't breaking through, that voters are more worried about gas prices and inflation and that — basically — no one cares. But one man is paying attention: Donald Trump. And he’s not happy no...
POTUS
HuffPost

HuffPost

90K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy