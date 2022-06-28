Good things come from a glass of red wine in a Blue Zone

Yes, I like to eat. Yes, I like to drink. No, that’s not why I started writing about food and drink.

Well, at least that’s what I tell my bosses. Trust me, it’s all about the work (snicker).

As readers may or may not know, Tracy Schuhmacher, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle’s food, drink and culture reporter, is embarking on an exciting project that will come to fruition in the next few weeks. And so that means I’ll be occasionally filling in on the ROCFlavors newsletter in the meantime.

So, back to how I got started. Who remembers Blue Zones?

This live healthier, live longer movement started by author Dan Buettner a few years back is an attempt to replicate the good habits of people who tend to live longer than others do. Take some of those life habits -- such as having a purpose in life, body movement, focusing on family and minimizing stress, among others -- practiced in communities in Finland, Minnesota and Sardinia, for example, either personally or as a community.

A few years back, the Canandaigua community explored ways of becoming a so-called Blue Zone, although it kind of petered out after a few community meetings, despite drawing a lot of support from people who were interested in living a few years longer in their Chosen Spot.

Oh, there is a common food and drink component to Blue Zones, too.

First, centenarians in these Blue Zones around the world tend to enjoy a plant-based diet heavy on the beans and light on the pulled pork slathered in barbecue sauce.

Also, people who live in these healthy parts do drink alcohol consistently, albeit moderately. At one of these Canandaigua meetings, the concept of Wine at 5 was brought up as a way to enjoy a glass or two of wine at the end of the day, either with family or friends.

I don’t remember exactly what was recommended, but it was a red wine from Sardinia and relatively inexpensive for the anti-aging superpowers that it allegedly possesses. And, column idea alert, this particular wine sold out by the next day and continued to be a popular seller when the shelves were replenished at Ryan’s Wine & Spirits in Canandaigua.

And so began a journey through the food and drink scene of the Finger Lakes. Here's a recent one on a new, firehouse-themed brewery in Naples, Engine 14 .

I’m primarily based in Canandaigua, but if you have any wine, beer or food ideas you'd like to see highlighted in ROCFlavors, please pass them along and I’ll do my best to share these next few weeks until Tracy’s return.

