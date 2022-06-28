No city tax increase for Creedmoor residents

Creedmoor commissioners voted not to raise taxes when they met at city hall on June 27.

CREEDMOOR — City officials decided not to raise taxes this year, but voted to use $666,968 of general funds to balance the budget during the June 27 meeting.

The general funds will be used for city operations and to support recreation funding for this year.

The board has said all along it did not want to raise taxes this year, but know that taxes will have to increase in the coming years.

The tax rate will remain $.615 per $100 valuation. Commissioners noted that the county is preparing for the reevaluation of property and that citizens need to be aware that is getting ready to begin.

The budget addresses job classifications and pay studies the commissioners are counting on to help retain employees.

There is an overall 7.23% average wage increase and the possibility of a 1%-3% merit increase

As an incentive, the police department will begin a take-home car program, where officers are allowed to drive their car to and from work.

The 2022-2023 budget also provides the Creedmoor Volunteer Fire Department with $221,512 in funding from the city and a $50,000 contribution for the annual payment on the new ladder fire truck.

The budget also covers significant cost increases in fuel, health insurance costs and the community development office lease.

Commissioners have set aside funding to begin the initial process of expanding city hall and building a new police station.

The city hall renovation will be part of the overall project but will follow the police station project. The estimated construction cost for the entire project is between $4 and $6 million. A final decision on the project is likely to come in 2023.

The board approved its portion of the IAIA, or Interim Alternative Implementation Approach inter-local agreement, with its contribution going directly to South Granville Water and Sewer Authority for infrastructure improvements to help eliminate broken pipes and leaks.

The IAIA is a part of the compliance of the Falls Lake Watershed rules.

Creedmoor approved paying $16,926 per year for the next five years as its part of the IAIA agreement.

Commissioners spoke with Ash Mangum, a student at South Granville High School, about becoming the student member of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Board.

Mangum was willing to serve and had completed an application for approval. The board unanimously approved Mangum’s appointment to the DEI advisory board.

Commissioners discussed the sale of 36.43 acres of undeveloped land. The board initially offered it for sale in 2020 with no takers. The board would like to consider putting the property up for sale again.

Commissioners will also consider selling the property at 109 Park Ave.

Selling both properties will be discussed at the July 5 meeting.