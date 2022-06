General Motors subsidiary employees at four Michigan plants have set a strike deadline for 10 a.m. Thursday if the automaker and the United Auto Workers cannot reach an agreement. If the subsystem employees do walk off the job, the impact on production could be felt within hours, said a union leader who was not authorized to speak for the union so they spoke to the Detroit Free Press on the condition of anonymity. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO