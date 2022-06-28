ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raynham, MA

How boxing helped this Raynham gym owner on road to recovery

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 1 day ago
Boxing helped Raynham gym owner on road to recovery

The road to recovery can lead to unexpected places.

For Chad Leoncello, a Brockton native and West Bridgewater resident, that road led to the boxing gym, and boxing, Leoncello says, played a crucial part in his recovery.

Now, Leoncello and his current girlfriend and business partner, Brieanna Resendes, run Leoncello Boxing in Raynham, where they offer boxing instruction and training for kids and adults, circuit training and personal training.

