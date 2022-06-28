ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Kentucky State University selects new interim president

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State University regents have selected an interim campus president for the upcoming school year while the search continues to fill the position on a long-term basis. What You Need To Know. Kentucky State University appoints interim president. Ronald A. Johnson will fill the...

WKYT 27

Running back Ramon Jefferson transfers to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Former FCS All-American and Sam Houston State running back Ramon Jefferson has signed to play football at the University of Kentucky, head coach Mark Stoops announced Tuesday. He will be eligible immediately and will have one season of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer. “We are...
LEXINGTON, KY
Eastern Progress

Kentucky taxation policies threaten growth of 'bourbon capital of the world'

(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s bourbon industry is doing well, according to a state lawmaker who represents the “bourbon capital of the world.” However, taxation policies are causing some distillers to take their barrels elsewhere and threaten future growth. State Rep. Chad McCoy, R-Bardstown, made those...
Some Kentucky counties under burn ban ahead of Fourth of July

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Lighting off your own fireworks may come with a $500 fine in Warren County. Local officials enacted an outdoor burn ban this week, which includes the lighting of fireworks in all parts of Warren County. What You Need To Know. Warren County is under a...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky recruits stand in Rivals’ latest 2024 rankings

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are continuing to bring in some of the top talent in the country, and they don’t look for that to change with the 2024 class. On Tuesday, Rivals released their updated class of 2024 recruiting rankings, and the Cats are going after several of the top ranked players.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington garbage truck bursts into flames

Some Ky. schools struggling to hire SROs as requirement deadline approaches. Some Ky. schools struggling to hire SROs as requirement deadline approaches. WATCH | Young Ky. musician gains national attention from American Idol appearance. Updated: 19 hours ago. Miller was on American Idol a few years ago. While he wasn’t...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Historic Lexington restaurant closes after 70 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A historic drive-in restaurant is closing up shop in Lexington. Joe Smiley started Parkette Drive-In restaurant in 1951. His family still owns the business. However, others have managed it since Smiley passed in 2001. The Kaplan family has been running it since 2008 when the restaurant...
foxlexington.com

New Franklin County Humane Society building in the works

FRANKFORT Ky. (FOX 56) — The new Franklin County Humane Society building is in the works, but it doesn’t come without a few bumps in the road. After several successful fundraisers, shelter staff thought they were in the clear as far as funding, but as they found out, there’s an issue when it comes to location. The access road to the shelter is city owned, and it costs roughly $350,000. The original construction contract didn’t include the roadway, so now it’s an unplanned expense on top of what money they had already raised.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Transfer Lands At SEC Foe

Former Tennessee running back Dee Beckwith is transferring to Kentucky. The Florence, Alabama native showed up on the Wildcats’ 2022 roster after entering the transfer portal in January. The former high three-star recruit spent two seasons at Tennessee, bouncing around a handful of positions before settling at running back....
FLORENCE, AL
TheDailyBeast

Kentucky’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ Quits Due to Homophobia

The man awarded 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year says he is leaving his high school teaching job due to homophobia and a lack of support from school admin, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Willie Carver Jr., who has been teaching for 17 years, said he’ll still work in education as an academic adviser for University of Kentucky students. “I also increasingly find that, as a queer person in K-12 education, I have been unable to do that work without facing discrimination, heartache, and being a part of systems that cause harm, though I am immensely proud of my brilliant, hardworking, and fierce colleagues who have and continue to change that system in defense of students,” Carver wrote in a Facebook post. At his job in Montgomery County, Carver said he and former students have been attacked by “vocal anti-LGBTQ extremists” during school board meetings and on social media, with no support from district officials. He even testified about the rampant anti-LGBT hate to a congressional subcommittee in May.
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Former Kentucky choir teacher sentenced in student rape case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A former choir teacher at a Kentucky high school has been sentenced to five years in prison in the rape of an underage student. News outlets reported that Haley Reed, a former teacher at Oldham County High School, was sentenced Thursday. Reed will not be eligible for probation. She will be […]
Ledger Independent

Clooney’s next act: Restoring historic AME church in Augusta

He was a news anchor, variety TV show star, AMC movie host, college professor, newspaper columnist, actor, activist and author. Now Nick Clooney has a new avocation: Restoring the historic African Methodist Episcopal Church founded by a former slave Sara Taylor a few blocks from his home in Augusta, Ky.
AUGUSTA, KY
WKYT 27

Two injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting late Tuesday night. First responders found the victims on North Limestone around 11:45 p.m. Officers say the two were shot on Jordan Avenue, where police found shell casings. K9 units searched the area for...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington’s ‘Horse Mania’ sculptures vandalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “Horse Mania” is back for the first time since 2010, but organizers are receiving reports that the works of art are being vandalized. LexArts, the organizers of the event, received reports of individuals sitting on the large, hand-painted sculptures. According to LexArts,...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Boyle County official warning of scam targeting homeowners

DANVILLE Ky. (FOX 56) — Strange postcards are being found in the mailboxes of Boyle County homeowners, urging them to call a certain number to discuss mortgage payments. A magistrate is saying, avoid calling at all costs. Boyle County magistrate Tom Ellis received a postcard reverencing a 2002 mortgage...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

2 hurt in overnight Lexington shooting on Jordan Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — At approximately 11:40 Tuesday night, Lexington police responded to shots fired on Jordan Avenue. At the scene, officers said they found shell casings. Around the corner, near the 1400 block of North Limestone, they found two adult victims. They are at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Suspect in Richmond bank robbery arrested

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have arrested the suspect in a bank robbery in Richmond. On April 29, police say a man walked into the People’s Bank & Trust on Brandy Lane off on Brandy Lane, near I-75 exit 90, and demanded money from an employee. He then left the bank with cash.
RICHMOND, KY

