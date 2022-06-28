ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Crews searching for missing cat at Logan Airport

By Alysha Boynton
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sH6Hw_0gOkwx8C00

BOSTON (WWLP) – A family is seeking answers from an airline that lost their beloved black cat after they moved back to Massachusetts from Germany where they lived for 15 years.

‘Brushing Scam’ | Did you receive a package that is not yours?

“Rowdy” has been missing for five days now. Airline Lufthansa told Rowdy’s human parents that the cat simply got out from her cage when unloading cargo, and they haven’t been able to track her since. Patty’s husband and Rowdy were flying from Frankfurt, Germany and the four-year-old black cat was in a hard travel carrier riding in cargo.

“When they were moving her out of the cargo area, she got out of the cage and was chasing a bird, and three of their workers went looking for her, chasing her, but they didn’t get her,” Patty Sahli told NBC Boston. “I think it’s too long, and I’m worried about her.”

Lufthansa told Patty that customs agents sent a K-9 unit to search for Rowdy, while animal control set traps but has yet to be found. The airline says their customer feedback department in New York would now be handling the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Cat#Frankfurt Airport#Logan Airport#Airline Lufthansa#Nbc Boston#K 9#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Airport chaos as luggage ‘abandoned’ and passengers ‘forced to sleep on floor’

Airport mayhem gripped terminals again on Sunday as images emerged of customers forced to sleep on floors, surrounded by snaking passenger queues and mountains of abandoned luggage. Britons have been warned to brace for a summer of “massive disruption” after British Airways ground staff voted in favour of strike action at the carrier’s Heathrow hub.But despite warnings of a looming crisis, photographs taken on Sunday in at UK airports appear to show the country’s travel hubs already in the eye of the storm.The images showed piles of bags cordoned off by ground staff at Heathrow terminal 2, and passengers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
cntraveler.com

TSA Is No Longer Scanning Boarding Passes at These Airports

Many airline passengers equate summer travel with snaking lines at airport security. But this year, TSA is adding new technology to speed along even the most congested checkpoints. One such piece of equipment, called a credential authentication technology (CAT) scanner, is programmed to automatically match traveler's ID information to flight manifests. In short: Travelers at dozens of U.S. airports no longer need to show their boarding passes to TSA officers, eliminating one more item that fliers need to scramble for in order to get through security.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
Country
Germany
Lori Lamothe

Molly Bish: Have Police Been Searching for the Wrong Man for 20 Years? How a Visit to the Crime Scene Changed My Mind

Sketch of the man in the white car many believe may have murdered Molly Bish. The man has been the focus of the investigation for 2 decades.(The Republican) Note: I published this story last February 23 and received dozens of emails in response to my theory. I continue to believe the man in the police sketch above did not murder Molly Bish. I apologize in advance for my lack of photography skills.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNET

Airline Cancellations Skyrocket: What to Do if Your Flight Is Axed

Airlines canceled and delayed thousands of flights over the weekend, and that trend is continuing into the week: More than 950 US flights were canceled as of 1:50 p.m. PT Wednesday, according to FlightAware. After two years of pandemic layoffs and buyouts, there's an acute shortage of air industry workers...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Delta passengers offered $10,000 to take a later flight

Delta Air Lines passengers boarding a flight on Monday morning were amazed to be offered $10,000 (£8,210) to give up their seats. Boarding had already begun for the flight - from Grand Rapids, Michigan to Minneapolis, Minnesota -when Delta staff announced that the flight was overbooked,Airline ground staff said they were looking for eight passengers willing to travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota on a later flight. In return, the volunteers would each be awarded $10,000 in compensation.The Independent was unable to verify how much the airline paid out to passengers in this instance, but it is not uncommon for large sums...
LIFESTYLE
Alina Andras

Six Amazing Seafood Places in Massachusetts

If you love seafood, then you know that sometimes it can be difficult to find a place that knows how to properly prepare the food without ruining the taste of it. Also, you probably know that there are so many seafood dishes to choose from that it is actually hard to get bored of eating this kind of food, no matter how often you order it or cook it yourself.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy