Kacey Musgraves & Fancy Hagood Team Up For An 'Intergalactic Extravaganza'

By Kelly Fisher
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves and Fancy Hagood teamed up on a unique summer song, and fans quickly became obsessed with the collaboration by the pair of “besties.” Musgraves shared on her social media channels on Tuesday (June 28) that she “just dropped some spacey summer rocket fuel with one of my BFF’s,” Hagood, who wrote the song with Little Big Town 's Karen Fairchild and Alysa Venderheym .

It’s a collaboration that Hagood described on his own Instagram post as an “intergalactic extravaganza.” Hagood hailed Musgraves a ”trailblazer,” writing in his caption, “Kacey made me feel seen long before we were friends and im so honored to share a track with such a legend.”

“I feel so honored to be surrounded (by) such talented, strong, inspiring women. As a queer male this town hasnt always been the easiest of places for me to feel confident or comfortable in my own skin!” Hagood shared, continuing with a celebration of International Pride Day with heartfelt messages of gratitude to others. “i hope this song brings yall joy in a troubling time! 💙💙💙”

The song quickly garnered attention from fans and other artists, including Kelsea Ballerini , actor Leslie Jordan , Tenille Townes and more.

Listen to “Blue Dream Baby” here :

