4 juveniles ran, 2 caught after crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Four juveniles ran away from the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police responded shortly after 1:00 p.m. to the intersection of North Detroit Avenue and Cornell Street.

Police said an SUV collided with two cars.

Police said two of the four juveniles were caught. So far, police said, there have been no reports of injuries.

