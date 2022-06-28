ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

4 juveniles ran, 2 caught after crash in North Lubbock

By James Clark
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06y5oe_0gOkwhFo00

LUBBOCK, Texas — Four juveniles ran away from the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police responded shortly after 1:00 p.m. to the intersection of North Detroit Avenue and Cornell Street.

Police said an SUV collided with two cars.

Police said two of the four juveniles were caught.  So far, police said, there have been no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Police: Driver leaves scene of vehicle fire in Wolfforth Wednesday morning

WOLFFORTH, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire Wednesday morning on the south side of Wolfforth. The fire was reported around 9:00 a.m. at Dowden Road and East 16th Street. The Wolfforth Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com workers with a nearby construction company dumped buckets of dirt...
WOLFFORTH, TX
fox34.com

Semi gets tangled in power lines at Quaker & 75th Drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a collision at 75th Drive and Quaker Avenue, where a semi got tangled in some power lines. The pole is still intact, but our crew on the scene tells us the power line was wrapped around the truck. No...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Detroit, TX
KBAT 99.9

Former Lubbock Police Officer Faces Grand Theft Charge Out of Florida

A former officer with the Lubbock Police Department faces charges of grand theft out of Brevard County, Florida. Thirty-year-old Jamie Lacraig Farrie was arrested on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022. KAMC News reports that he was charged with grand theft of over $500,000, burglary and use of a vehicle during a felony. The date of the offense was said to be March 2nd, 2022.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Police#North Detroit Avenue#Cornell Street#Nexstar Media Inc#Everythinglubbock Com
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man arrested for vandalism of Region 17 building

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested and accused of vandalizing the Region 17 Education Service Center building last week. Official records said Jose Vasquez, 32, was identified on surveillance footage. Vasquez was held on a $150,000 bond, according to jail records. As of Tuesday morning, Vasquez remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: New school zones approved in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock City Council gave final approval for school zones for three Lubbock ISD and Frenship schools. That includes Lubbock’s Carmon-Harrison Elementary and Frenship’s Oakridge Elementary and Heritage Middle School. Search for armed robber. Plainview police are looking for the gunman that...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Horses involved in crash on the Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A truck pulling a horse trailer and an SUV crashed today on south Loop 289 near Quaker Avenue. Moderate injuries were reported, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Witnesses passing the wreck saw horses around the trailer. It is unknown if any of the animals were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
everythinglubbock.com

Red, White & Moo is July 4th weekend in Plainview

LUBBOCK, Texas—Plainview will be celebrating July 4th weekend with a petting zoo, bouncy houses, food trucks, a parade and more. This celebration is all in honor of National Dairy month. Get all the details at plainviewtx.org.
PLAINVIEW, TX
KCBD

Car crashes into guardrail near Joyland

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway early Saturday morning at about 7:08 a.m. A Camaro was travelling east on MSF when it crashed into a guardrail, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The crash was located near 600 Parkway just south of Joyland Amusement Park.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Jury selection in progress for trial of David Hampton, accused of killing 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A jury is being selected for the capital murder trial of David Wayne Hampton, accused of killing 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez back in 2019. Police say Hampton, 55, was one of seven people allegedly involved in the disappearance and murder of Rodriguez. If convicted, he will face life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LPD reveals names in deadly East Lubbock pedestrian crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided new details, including names, in a pedestrian crash that left one person dead late Thursday night. Police said Ronald Shafer, 18, was pronounced dead on scene. LPD said Shafer was traveling southbound on a non-motorized wheelchair in the 7600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Shafer […]
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Rated as One of the Worst Places to Spend 4th of July

When you get down to it, the Lubbock area has three fireworks displays. And they all have a lot of baggage attached. First, you have 4th on Broadway/Not on Broadway/In the Park or Wherever. It's okay, but you have to get involved in all of the other stuff all day in order to be close enough to get a glimpse of the fireworks. Despite how many people attend, it's not worth the hassle for everyone else. Not everyone has that much endurance on a 100-degree day.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy