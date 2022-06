LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Parents rejoice, the Transit Drive-In is making some improvements to one of its popular kid-friendly amenities. The Transit Drive-In announced Tuesday on its official Facebook page that its playground will be getting an upgrade. While it is unclear at this time when the new playground will be installed, the drive-in did provide some renderings of what they say the new playground will look like.

LOCKPORT, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO