There is a “shocking” gap in Government efforts to ensure homes are better insulated in the face of soaring energy bills, climate advisers have said.The Climate Change Committee’s latest report warns that Government plans for tackling global warming will not deliver on legal targets to cut emissions in the coming decades.And the independent advisory committee singled out energy efficiency to make UK homes less leaky and cheaper to heat, along with a lack of action on farming emissions, as particular problem areas.In its annual report to Parliament on the progress being made to tackle the UK’s contribution to climate change,...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO