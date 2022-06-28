Midstate healthcare leaders address some of region's top health issues

Legislation passed in one state or locality—positive or negative—can have a ripple effect throughout the country. That’s why the American Hotel & Lodging Association has invested heavily in expanding its state and local government affairs team and strengthening our relationships with state and local association members. To that end, in just the last year, we’ve launched the American Hospitality Alliance and tripled the size of AHLA’s state and local government affairs team. We want to ensure that our members have a more powerful voice at all levels of government and that we are creating the most favorable environment possible for your business to grow and thrive. It’s also why we are pleased to share a major victory for our industry in Georgia—one that will have reverberations throughout the country. The Georgia legislature recently passed and Governor Brian Kemp signed SB 331, the “Protecting Georgia Businesses and Workers Act.” This legislation will ensure private employee work hours, scheduling, and output are only regulated at the state or federal level.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO