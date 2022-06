TACOMA – Travelers on northbound Interstate 5 through Tacoma have three more lanes to choose from. At 5 a.m. Sunday, June 26, Guy F. Atkinson Construction, working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, opened a new general-purpose lane and two new auxiliary lanes on northbound I-5. The new lanes run from State Route 16 in Tacoma to Port of Tacoma Road in Fife.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO