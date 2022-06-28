ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Dining Buzz: Bellota brings authentic Mexican, star chef to Boulder; plus a Night Out for Ukraine

By Clay Fong
Colorado Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBoulder County is hosting a Night Out for Ukraine on July 7, where participating restaurants will donate a portion of that day’s proceeds to provide medical aid and protective gear to Ukraine’s defenders, as well as humanitarian assistance to civilians. There are more than 30 eateries participating...

5280.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Denver and Beyond

Every American city has their preferred way of waking up. As for Coloradans, our early rising, on-the-go lifestyle is often fueled by our favorite bundles of eggs, greasy meat, and fiery green chile—our beloved breakfast burritos. Scarfing down one of these savory, tin-foil wrapped tortilla treasures is a storied...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

12 of Denver’s Best Spots for Modern Mexican Eats

From enchiladas to green chile, Denver is overflowing with eateries serving Mexican bites for every palate and budget. While you can never go wrong with a good plate of tacos, the flavors found south of the border—from the country’s abundance of native chiles, grains, and legumes to the endless bright and zesty salsas—are ripe for experimentation. And luckily for adventurous eaters, chefs from Latin America and beyond are reimagining Mexican fare in modern and contemporary ways throughout the Mile High City.
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

You’d Never Guess What Loveland’s Most Unique Boutique Hotel Once Was

It's tucked away behind Perkins and Pizza Hut, and it's a piece of Loveland's history. Today, it's a five-bedroom boutique hotel with themed rooms and a museum. I'm not sure how I came across The Oasis on Eisenhower, but I'm definitely glad that I did. There are plenty of places to stay in Loveland, but none of them compare to this one-of-a-kind boutique hotel.
LOVELAND, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
LONGMONT, CO
The Denver Gazette

Northglenn lands Prost Brewing headquarters

Northglenn and Adams County economic development officials said “prost” Tuesday after Denver-based Prost Brewing Co. announced it would move its headquarters to Northglenn and build a German-style biergarten at 104th Avenue and I-25, similar to its biergarten in Highlands Ranch. Prost means “cheers” in German. The...
NORTHGLENN, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle family reeling from accident in Glenwood Springs

A mother and her 3-year-old son from Eagle remain hospitalized in Denver with severe injuries after a truck ran into their parked car in Glenwood Springs on Friday, June 17. Patty Camacho was entering her car on Friday afternoon with her daughter and 3-year-old son when a Dodge Ram failed to navigate the roundabout at 27th Street and South Grand Avenue, becoming airborne before striking Camacho’s vehicle.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Rocky Mountain National Park warns visitors after 'large rockfall event'

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Officials at Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) asked visitors to avoid the area of a rockslide that happened Tuesday afternoon. According to a post on RMNP's Facebook page, a "large rockfall event" happened on the south side of Hallett Peak about 4:30 p.m. that resulted in sliding rock falling into Upper Chaos Canyon.
ESTES PARK, CO
glendalecherrycreek.com

Two Of Denver’s Dining Icons Close Their Doors

In the wake of the pandemic, current inflation, the Great Resignation, and Denver’s expensive costs, it’s no wonder local restaurants are finding it hard to hang on. While the average life of a restaurant is only five years, two Denver restaurants weathered the storm for years but have made the decision to close in light of these tough times.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Organic India opening café, community gathering space

Organic India USA, the Boulder-based American subsidiary of an Indian tea and herbal supplement company, is opening a Boulder brick-and-mortar space to serve as a café, teahouse and community gathering space. Organic India Café is celebrating its grand opening Tuesday at 1795 Pearl St. The stateside outpost of...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Dozens restaurant fire leaves Denver employees without work

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens Restaurant was a gathering place as usual on Monday morning, but this time it was not for breakfast as usual. A walk-through showed parts of the ceiling collapsed, heavy fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage in the front dining area. “So we’re going to be closed. And there’s no way around that,” said co-owner John England about the fire Saturday evening. “The kitchen looks as bad as you can imagine. It’s a mess but it sure looks salvageable,” said England. (credit: CBS) As they had a look and waited for more information from investigators and their insurance company,...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Opinion: Peter Mayer: Keep Boulder odd and keep partisan politics out of city politics

Our brand-new Boulder City Council majority has been in office less than one year and already wants to dramatically change Boulder for the worse and grab more power at the same time. This majority of self-proclaimed “progressives” has yet to hold an in-person meeting with the public, but they seem perfectly comfortable tinkering with the basic political infrastructure that has helped make Boulder one of the best places to live in the world — our odd-year election cycle.
BOULDER, CO
106.3 Cowboy Country

Northern Colorado Brewery Announces Rebrand with a Fitting Name

Attention beer connoisseurs! A brewery over in northern Colorado decided to rebrand and given their new name, it couldn't be more fitting for their business model. Brix Brew & Tap, located in Greeley, Colorado, took to social media to announce their new rebranded name on Monday (June 27th). The new name of Brix Brew & Tap is TightKnit Brewing Company.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

The Epps-March race is too close to call as of Tuesday night

The battle between two progressive democrats in the House District 6 Democratic primary is… ongoing. After an 11:30 p.m. voting update Tuesday and with 12,464 ballots counted, the race between Elisabeth Epps and Katie March was still too close to call. March is currently leading by 34 votes. According...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver launches new housing program for the homeless

The City of Denver launched a new program to get more people experiencing homelessness into reliable housing. Denver is among the first cities to try something like this. Grant money is helping the plan leaders think will make a difference, and it's the first city to be awarded the grant money by the Social Impact Partnership Pay for Results Act.The up to $5.5 million dollar grant combined with the success of the Denver social impact bond will help those who are in and out of the hospitals and the jail system.The at least 125 people selected for this program will...
DENVER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

VIDEO: Hallett Peak rockslide in Rocky Mountain National Park on June 28, 2022

This video was captured by fisherman Ryan Albert of Loveland. Albert described the event as, “the mother of all slides.”. “We thought it was just thunder at first but I spend enough time up there to determine pretty quickly that it was rock falling,” Albert said. “There were a lot of smaller slides before the big one. Just happened to be in the right place at the right time to catch it.”
LOVELAND, CO

