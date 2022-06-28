Rebecca Kincaid joins Gifford’s pediatrics team

A Boutique Burlington Real Estate Agency Expands Its Service Area and Expertise By Leveraging Heney Realtors’ 60+ Years of Experience in Central Vermont. (Burlington, VT) - When it comes to real estate, it can be challenging to know who to trust. Further, as prices surge, inflation rises, and the economy's future remains uncertain, the real estate industry becomes increasingly complex and fragile. Buyers and Sellers need to know that the ‘outcome’ of their purchase or sale comes before the ‘income’ their agent stands to earn. Dedicated to helping every client “find their element,” Element Real Estate is proud to announce the acquisition of Heney Realtors to breathe new life into real estate throughout Central Vermont. But, notes Jessica Bridge and Dan Cypress, owners of Element Real Estate, this is much more than an acquisition - it is a PARTNERSHIP.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO