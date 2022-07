ROSTRAVER, Pa. — Sweeney’s Steakhouse in Rostraver Township announced on social media that it will be closing its doors after nearly 26 years. Restaurant owner Debra Hardy posted to the Sweeney’s Steakhouse Facebook page saying in part, “After nearly 26 years of business, we have decided to permanently close our doors, effective immediately. We would like to thank our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years and will cherish the many wonderful and fun memories that were had.”

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO