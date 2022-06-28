ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Judge told to recuse himself in former Texas officer's trial

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A new judge must be assigned to oversee the murder case against a former Texas police officer after defense attorneys successfully argued that the initial judge must recuse himself. Retired Second Court of Appeals Justice Lee Gabriel issued the decision Tuesday after hearing...

Texas house candidate indicted on felony charge by Collin County jury

A former McKinney City Council member and current Dallas police officer who recently won a primary race for Texas House District 61 was indicted by a Collin County jury for a felony charge and was placed on administrative leave by the Dallas Police Department. Collin County court records indicate Frederick...
New Indictments Returned In Texas Against Convicted Murderer

(AP) — New capital murder indictments have been returned against a convicted murderer from the Dallas area whom authorities now allege is responsible for 22 deaths. A Collin County grand jury indicted Billy Chemirmir on Tuesday on single capital murder counts in each of the 2017 deaths of four women. The 50-year-old has already been convicted in Dallas County of capital murder in the 2018 death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Since prosecutors weren’t seeking the death penalty, Chemirmir was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.
Texas man on death row pleads guilty in 3 cold-case killings

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A man already sentenced to death for a cold-case killing in Oklahoma pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday in the deaths of three girls whose disappearances in Texas also went unsolved for decades. William Reece, 62, pleaded guilty in a courtroom in Galveston in the 1997...
Dallas police name 3 victims killed in May shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police publicly identified three victims killed in an apartment complex shooting last month, but still have yet to name any suspects.On Friday, May 27 at about 7:31 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call from the Timbers Apartments in the 3500 block of Timberglen Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying facedown and discovered he had died from a gunshot wound. Police found two other men inside of the complex who had also been shot. One of the additional victims died at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital and was initially listed in stable condition, but later died as well, bringing the total number of victims to three.They were named as Malik Woods, 21, Davion Lawrence, 27, and Zamaurius Debase, 24. Police did not say which victim was which and have not released any other information about them.Police have not yet publicly identified any suspects, nor any possible motives. The investigation is ongoing.
Two Officer Involved Shootings Wednesday Evening in North Texas

(WBAP/KLIF) – Irving / Fort Worth – There have been 2 officer involved shootings in North Texas. One involved a suspect who was shot and killed at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving located near the Texas 121 TEXpress toll road and North MacArthur boulevard. Irving Police say the man who died had been a patient in the emergency room at the hospital and had a handgun.
Timothy Huff Guilty of Capital Murder in Death of Fort Worth Officer

Timothy Huff, one of two people charged in the death of Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull, was found guilty of capital murder Monday morning. Hull was killed during a gun battle in 2018 during an investigation into a string of robberies. A Tarrant County jury delivered a unanimous verdict against...
Irving police officer involved in shooting, suspect is dead

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving police officer was involved in a shooting June 29 at Baylor Scott & White Irving hospital.Irving police said that there is no threat to the community and the suspect is dead. During a press conference, police said a nurse noticed a patient inside an emergency room had a gun and was acting erratically. She alerted both hospital police and the Irving Police Department. According to officers, the suspect fired his weapon before they shot and killed him.There are no other injuries reported. This story is developing.
Fort Worth police officer involved in shooting in West Division

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth Police Department officers shot a man Wednesday evening following what they described as a domestic disturbance. That man is in critical condition at a local hospitalAccording to police, they were dispatched to a home on Olive Place on the west side of Fort Worth after a suspect entered the residence armed with a shotgun and attempted to take children out of the home. He was unsuccessful and drove off, but officers believed he would be back. They proactively blocked off the street to prevent the man from getting to the home. During a press conference, officers said the suspect did drive back and attempted to get around police cars, leading to a crash. At this point officers fired at the car, hitting the suspect. He was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital.This story is developing.
Third Victim Dies in Dallas Triple-Homicide

A third person is dead following a shooting at a North Dallas apartment complex last month. Zamaurius Debase, 24, is the third victim to have died after someone opened fire on the morning of May 27 at The Timbers apartments. According to Dallas Police, officers arrived at the complex at...
Dallas police seek murder suspect

DALLAS - Dallas police are seeking help from the public to find a 56-year-old man accused of a murdering a man earlier this month. Curlee "Lee" Jobe shot and killed William Glen Wright, 57, on June 6, according to police. Police said Jobe should be considered armed and dangerous. The...
Arlington police asking for help identifying jugging suspect

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a jugging suspect who smashed the victim's car window and stole money. It happened in April 2022 at a shopping center in the 2400 block of E. Arkansas Lane. Surveillance cameras captured the theft. The victim told officers he recalled seeing the same car -- a white BMW X5 with custom rims, tinted windows, and temporary paper tags -- driven by the suspect when he stopped at the bank earlier that day.Jugging happens when a suspect sees their victim leaving a bank with money, then follows the victim, waits until he or she exits their car and walks away, then breaks into their car in hopes to finding the money or other valuables. If you think you recognize the man pictured, please contact Det. Taylor at (817) 459-5807. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. 
Child, 5, Fatally Shot While Playing With a Relative: Sheriff

A 5-year-old child is dead after being shot inside a Parker County home Tuesday night while playing with a relative. According to a statement from the Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier, two children were unattended while playing in a bedroom at a home on the block of Woodie Way when a gunshot was heard at about 9 p.m.
