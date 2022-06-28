TNT Chamber food drive

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Parents rejoice, the Transit Drive-In is making some improvements to one of its popular kid-friendly amenities. The Transit Drive-In announced Tuesday on its official Facebook page that its playground will be getting an upgrade. While it is unclear at this time when the new playground will be installed, the drive-in did provide some renderings of what they say the new playground will look like.
Sat, Jul 2 - Mon, Jul 4. Celebrate July 4th at the Great Pumpkin Farm! SAT/ July 2nd – Open 12-9pm Ride all rides, play family friendly games, enjoy lots of great food, ... Information Coming Soon. ... Sat, Jul 2. 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Free. Central Library...
(WIVB) — Monday, July 4, is Independence Day, and to celebrate News 4 is gathering a list of events in the Buffalo area for 2022. If your town has an Independence Day event you would like to see listed email reportit@wivb.com with “Fourth of July event” as the subject. Friday, July 1 Akron: Akron Fourth […]
The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy (BOPC) and Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra have partnered together in honor of Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th birthday to put on free concert at Cazenovia Park, presented by Bank of America and Wegmans. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, July 15 (rain date...
If you drive on Union Road in Cheektowaga and West Seneca areas, get ready, because things are going to soon cause a headache. There is no exact time frame that is set just yet, but there is going to be some construction happening. The construction and paving will happen on...
Buffalo is known of the City of Good Neighbors because we band together when we need to. After the tragedy of May 14, Western New Yorkers pulled together to make sure that those who lost loved ones were taken care of, and those who live locally have a means of getting food for the next few months until they are able to reopen the grocery store.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For 25 years the property on the corner of Falls Street and John B Daly Boulevard in Niagara Falls has been vacant, but now two projects are being proposed for that area. Those projects were presented to the public and city council on Wednesday. Daniel Spitzer,...
We all have to shop for groceries. Some of us do it every two weeks. Some once a week. Some every few days, for short grocery lists. Wegmans stores are always packed with Western New York residents looking to get their shopping done. Weekends are always busier than weekdays and the day before a major holiday, like Thanksgiving or Christmas is always crowded.
Even though we really want to find a way to keep Buffalo a secret, the fact is Buffalo is known around the world for quite a few things. If it's not bad winter weather or football, then it's one-hundred percent our food. There is something about the food that comes...
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s P3 Center for Teens, Moms and Kids has been awarded New York state grant-funding to provide “Baby Bundle” new parent kits to Niagara County families after they have given birth. A press release noted, “The initiative will run through Dec. 31 and...
Fireworks, modified twin 20s, and the Chris Moore Sportsman Memorial highlight the holiday weekend festivities this coming Friday night at the Ransomville Speedway. Parkhill Tree & Land Management, Niagara Hardwood Center, Hy-Tech Concrete, Sunset Bar & Grille, and JW Swanson & Associates will be presenting the program. The Chris Moore...
Technology and data center campus proposed for heart of Niagara Falls. √ With estimated 5,600 construction jobs & more than 550 permanent jobs for residents, Niagara Digital Campus would be among largest private development projects in city’s history. √ As part of project, NFR also proposes donating public amenities...
There are some great jobs available at one of the world's top employers and now is your chance to snag one. General Motors has announced a hiring event that will take place in Niagara County this week. There are both full-time and part-time jobs available in Lockport and the starting...
What if you could post online that you needed something, and got it no questions asked? There are some platforms that come close like Craigslist and Facebook marketplace, but what if you could get exactly what you needed - from a bedroom set to a cup of sugar - without having to spend a dime?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Louis J Billittier Foundation Raffle & Motorcycle Run returned on Sunday. The ride rolled out from Chef's at 10 a.m. and made stops all across Western New York, raising money for the Kevin Guest House. "This year we're doing a tribute to both Rene...
