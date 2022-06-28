ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Signs, strike pay signup as union readies for casino walkout

By WAYNE PARRY
GreenwichTime
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — As their leaders negotiated with management Tuesday, Atlantic City casino workers prepared for the possibility that those talks would fail and that the union would go out on strike Friday morning. Local 54 of the Unite Here union was to negotiate with Hard...

www.greenwichtime.com

