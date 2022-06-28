ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

'We must wake up and make a change:' Crowd protests abortion ruling in downtown Bucyrus

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 1 day ago

When Logan Wilson heard about a website listing sites where protests against a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade were planned , she looked for one near her home in Erie, Michigan.

The nearest one scheduled for Monday was in Bucyrus, more than 100 miles away .

"I just decided I needed to go to at least one, so we made the trip," the 20-year-old said. A friend, Olivia Stevenson, 20, agreed to join her.

They were among a crowd of roughly 80 people who gathered at Millennium Park at 5 p.m. Monday to chant, wave signs, and hear event organizers speak about the need for immediate action following the ruling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pUzn_0gOkuGgj00

'How can we call ourselves free?'

From somewhere, strains of Aretha Franklin's "Respect" floated over the park as the crowd gathered shortly before 5 p.m. As the rally started, event organizer Hannah McCoy stood in front of the park's "Great American Crossroads" mural, blue bullhorn in hand.

"Abortion access has been systemically attacked in the U.S. for decades," McCoy said, adding that she believes abortions should be legal, fully funded, equitable and available to all — "when they need it, without shame or stigma."

"We are here to fight for abortion justice and policies that protect abortions, fund clinics, make abortion available and affordable, and let all people know they're entrusted to make their own pregnancy decisions," she said. "The United States is supposed to be the land of the free. How can we call ourselves free when our leaders are refusing our right to shape our families, to access health care we need, to decide when or whether we have children, how we shape our lives."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1aCk_0gOkuGgj00

"Abortion has always existed and will continue to exist," McCoy said. "It is an area of health care that cannot be delayed. It needs to be accessible, funded and recognized."

Many women in rural Ohio are guilted into carrying unwanted pregnancies, she told the crowd — and then, after the baby is born, chastised for applying for benefits to help care for that child. With extremely limited childcare options and limited access to education, women end up stuck in dead-end jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROKao_0gOkuGgj00

"We must wake up and make a change," McCoy said. "Take control of our place in this world and fight like hell to make sure this ends and never happens again. For ourselves, our daughters, our cousins, our sisters, our mothers, our nieces and for each other. Women and their doctors should be making these decisions, not the politicians who base every decision on religion.

"If we don't fight this, it's a slippery slope. Our rights as women are only going to decline even further, until we no longer have the right to vote. We must not allow this assault from the Supreme Court. We must rise. We must protest, and fight like our lives depend on it. Because for many of us, they do."

She encouraged everyone in the crowd to vote in November, and in every election. A voter registration table was set up in the park.

"While they celebrate, we organize," McCoy said. "Bans off our bodies now!"

Event co-host Courtney Klein of Columbus also spoke.

"This is not going to be the last time we meet here," she said. "This is the first of many, many events that we will have."

She was followed by Wanda Sharrock, who chairs the Crawford County Democratic Party. A few others grabbed the bullhorn to shout slogans before the crowd turned to face the busy intersection of Mansfield Street and Sandusky Avenue.

'I just want basic human rights'

Protesters of all ages took turns leading chants.

A small blonde girl of about 7 or 8 took a turn with the bullhorn.

"Girls just want to have!" she shouted.

"Fundamental human rights," the crowd roared in response.

"My body!" she called out.

"My choice!" they responded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOA4W_0gOkuGgj00

Shelby Currey of Bucyrus stood right at the corner, wearing a sequined rainbow tank top and butterfly wings. She said she was there to defend women's reproductive rights.

"How important that can be," she said. "Myself, if I got pregnant right now, I would die because of health conditions that I have, so it's really important for me that this kind of stuff is taken care of."

Ava Springer, Regan Pore and Carissa Brown said they drove an hour from the Clear Fork/Bellville area to participate.

"We just need to be a part of it," one said.

"It is so important," another added.

Wilson and Stevenson — the pair from Michigan — both said they were surprised to see so many people at the event.

"I'm very impressed," Wilson said.

But Ashley Prater of Bucyrus said she wished the crowd was even bigger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JkOwQ_0gOkuGgj00

"I just want basic human rights, just like everybody else," she said.

The protesters chanted, waved signs and cheered every time a passing driver honked their horn in support for more than an hour, wrapping up around 6:30 p.m.

Organizer intends to continue fighting

On Tuesday, McCoy said she was "very pleased" by the turnout.

"The energy of the the men and women who are willing to fight gave me the inspiration to keep the momentum of this fight going," she said. "Hearing Court's speech and the little girl leading chants was bittersweet. It made me so proud to be a woman, and also reminded me why this is so important.

"There are little girls all over this country who are watching what is happening and worry that they may not be able to vote. We have to take a stand against the injustices that women are facing with access to abortion, childcare, to choose their own path in life."

Because women in low income communities often cannot travel to states that keep abortion legal, many more children will be born into poverty with no access to basic needs, McCoy predicted.

Posting memes on social media isn't enough, she said: People need to organize and vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pz90_0gOkuGgj00

She plans to continue coordinating similar events in the area, she said. A "Summer of Rage" website, act.womensmarch.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events has a map where people can watch for future events.

"We are looking at children who may be forced to give birth after rape and sexual assault. We are looking at children losing their mothers due to not being able to access an abortion when medically necessary, like in ectopic pregnancy when neither the mother or fetus lives if not aborted," McCoy said. "We are looking at women being forced to carry stillborn babies to term and no access to medications to abort miscarriages which can be not only traumatic, but deadly for women. Those who are celebrating the idea that a rapist only get probation while an abortion gets 15 years incarcerated blows my mind."

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: 'We must wake up and make a change:' Crowd protests abortion ruling in downtown Bucyrus

