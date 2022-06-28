ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milford, NJ

Escaped emu returns home, breaks into horse corral

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFJo2_0gOkuBH600

June 28 (UPI) -- An emu that escaped in New Jersey was recaptured nearly a week later when he returned to his owner's property and broke into a horse paddock.

Sandy Roberto Cordasco said she does not know how Vance the emu escaped from his pen on her West Milford property on June 20, nor does she know how the flightless bird managed to break into a horse paddock on her property on Sunday.

"He really is like Houdini," Cordasco told NorthJersey.com. "This guy is really living, doing his best emu thing."

Cordasco said she received a message from a neighbor that Vance had been spotted near her 13-acre property on Sunday and she and friend Brandi Weaver arrived to find the emu had broken into a horse corral.

Cordasco said she covered Vance's head while Weaver tackled the bird to the ground and tied his legs. The emu was then returned to his pen and reunited with his emu brother, Fridge.

"It certainly takes a village," she said, "and I can't thank my awesome friends, the fabulous West Milford residents, for keeping a lookout and constantly updating me with sightings."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenwichfreepress.com

Angel at Greenwich Animal Control is Available for Adoption

Meet Angel, a sweet gentleman available for adoption at Greenwich Animal Control. Angel is about eight years old. He is good company and loves to be with his people, take walks and enjoys kicking back and relaxing with you. He likes other dogs, but he can be a little selective...
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
West Milford, NJ
Pets & Animals
West Milford, NJ
Lifestyle
City
West Milford, NJ
whdh.com

3 teens from New York save drowning youth on Cape Cod, officials say

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three New York teenagers rescued a 15-year-old drowning on Cape Cod Wednesday, officials said. Firefighters responding to reports of a person who had jumped from Craigville Bridge into the water in Centerville at 2:30 p.m. found a 15-year-old had lost consciousness after jumping off the bridge, officials said. Two teenagers from Red Hook, New York, who were fishing on the bridge, jumped in after him and pulled him to safety while another teenager assisted from the bridge.
ACCIDENTS
PIX11

Thieves steal 2 expensive birds from NJ pet shop

LODI, NJ (PIX11) — The owners of a New Jersey pet shop were left heartbroken after a gang of thieves snatched up two very expensive birds and made a run for it over the weekend. Surveillance footage captured the heist at NJ Exotic Pets in Lodi. The stolen birds are valued at $3,200 each. The […]
LODI, NJ
CBS New York

Fishermen catch small shark at Nassau County beach

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Fishermen made a surprise catch at a beach in Nassau County on Wednesday.They reeled in a shark at Lafayette Street in Long Beach.It's unclear what kind of shark it was, but it took fishermen about half an hour to get the 4- to 5-footer under control and on the beach.Once on the sand, they removed the hook and released the shark.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Houdini
CBS New York

In wake of tragedy, attorneys urge caution when renting swimming pools

TEANECK, N.J. -- A 7-year-old child drowned in Teaneck this past weekend in a private pool that had been rented for a party.CBS2's Christina Fan has more on the safety measures both renters and homeowners should take.With summer in full swing and ads for pool rentals exploding, attorneys are cautioning families thinking about dipping their toes in the market. "If you cannot afford the policy, then you should not renting your pool out. It's just as simple as that," personal injury attorney Cheryl Berger said. Berger says it's crucial your homeowner's insurance is updated to cover...
TEANECK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Emu
Daily Voice

Baby Pulled From Backyard Paramus Pool

A 1-year-old boy was pulled from a backyard pool in Paramus early Monday evening, authorities confirmed. Officers rushed to a call of CPR in progress shortly before 7 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said. "Patrol units arrived on scene and determined that the infant was found and pulled from...
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Trenton Man With Prosthetic Leg Rescues Driver As Car Plunges Into Newark Bay

A 29-year-old Trenton man with a prosthetic leg who rescued a driver as his car plunged into the Newark Bay received a national reward for his heroic efforts. Anthony Stephen Capuano, an aquatic program administrator, received a Carnegie Medal — considered North America’s highest civilian honor for heroism — following his brave rescue, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced in a release on Tuesday, June 28.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Cruise ship brawl erupts in Carnival Magic's dance club with up to 60 passengers fighting: Coast Guard escorts vessel to dock in NYC

A massive brawl has broken out on a cruise ship as it returned to New York City, prompting the Coast Guard to escort the ship back to dock and the NYPD to open a probe. The fight began in the nightclub of the Carnival Magic at about 5.20am on Tuesday, on the final night of the ship's eight-day Caribbean cruise with stops in Dominicana, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
myveronanj.com

VFD Responds To Massive Cedar Grove House Fire

On Monday night, the Verona Fire Department fought a large house fire in Cedar Grove alongside that town’s fire fighters. The fire was at a second alarm when the Cedar Grove Fire Department got there and soon rose to a third alarm. Verona Engine 10 responded with members from both Verona fire companies.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
386K+
Followers
59K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy