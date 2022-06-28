ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents address Lake Local school board about harassment

By Patricia Faulhaber
 1 day ago

LAKE TWP. – Lake Local Schools is investigating harassment and bullying complaints made by the parents of two seventh graders.

The parents came to Board of Education meetings in May and again Monday to complain.

"I am doing everything I can," Superintendent Kevin Tobin told both parents. "There is an ongoing process and investigation that will be resolved by the start of the next school year."

The parents shared stories with the school board about their daughters being bullied. One of the girls also spoke.

"I've been called all kinds of names because I'm gay," she said. "I've received a gun threat from another seventh grader through a TikTok video, and I've been told by many students to starve myself, cut myself or kill myself. I've been kicked while walking in the hall and have had kids grab my arm and pull up my sleeve for a wrist check to see if I've been cutting myself."

The other girl's parent said her daughter has been bullied because of the way she dresses. The two girls are friends.

"I've had to continually come to school to pick her up from the clinic because she is upset or afraid," the parent said.

Both parents said they came back to address the board because the harassment continued after they attended a meeting in May, and they have not heard from the district as to what is being done.

Tobin and several of the board members also spoke with both parents after the meeting to reassure them that the investigation is ongoing.

In other business, the school board:

  • Approved meal prices for the 2022-23 school year: $3.25 for lunch for students in grades K-6; $3.50 for lunch for students in grades 7-12; and $2.50 for student breakfasts for grades K-12.
  • Accepted the following donations: $13,404 from Lake Elementary PTO for the principal’s fundraiser; and $7,500 from Lake Elementary PTO for robotics.
  • Approved a sixth grade Camp Y-Noah overnight trip for October; seventh grade Camp Y-Noah overnight trip for October; and an 11th and 12th grade AP trip to Washington, D.C., for November.
  • Accepted resignations from Karli Williams, Bruce Erb, Stephanie Hackenberg, Preston Young Jr. and Michelle Luff.

The board meets next at 6 p.m. July 18 at the Lake Elementary cafetorium.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Parents address Lake Local school board about harassment

