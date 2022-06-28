ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Taylor County adds 1 death, 61 cases Tuesday

By Staff report
 1 day ago

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District on Tuesday reported COVID-19 data including 61 new cases and one death, bringing the county's total pandemic fatalities to 646.

Of the 61 new cases, 22 were confirmed by polymerase chain reaction testing. Active cases Tuesday totaled 673 (177 PCR tests and 496 antigen tests), compared to 617 Monday and 468 the week previous.

The percentage of COVID-19 inpatients in the 16-county Abilene trauma service area was 1.38% Monday, compared to 1.56% Sunday and 1.43% Saturday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 database.

The Abilene trauma service area Monday had 12 COVID-19 inpatients, one fewer than reported Sunday. In the previous 24 hours, there were no COVID-19 admissions in the area, according to the state database.

Coronavirus by the numbers

Abilene/Taylor County (Tuesday data): New cases, 61; PCR cases, 13,322; active PCR cases, 177; total antigen probable cases, 22,675; total active antigen cases, 496; total PCR recoveries, 13,489; total antigen recoveries, 21,811; Total deaths, 646.

Texas (updated Tuesday): Total cases, 5,793,325; New cases, 6,740; Hospitalized, 2,302; Fatalities, 87,072; New fatalities, 8; Total tests, 67,000,576.

Big Country estimated new daily confirmed cases (Tuesday, as tracked by the state): Brown, 3; Callahan, 3; Coke, 0; Coleman, 0; Comanche, 1; Eastland, 1; Erath, 1; Fisher, 0; Haskell, 0; Howard, 1; Jones, 0; Kent, 0; Knox, 0; Mitchell, 2; Nolan, 2; Runnels, 0; Scurry, 4; Shackelford, 0; Stephens, 0; Stonewall, 0; and Throckmorton, 0.

Sources: City of Abilene, Texas Department of State Health Services (counts PCR cases only) San Angelo Standard-Times

SELECT PRISONS (Tuesday update)

Daniel (Snyder): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Havins (Brownwood): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Middleton (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 6; Inmate cases – active, 1, medical isolation, 1.

Robertson (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 5; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Sayle (Breckenridge): Staff cases – active, 1; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Wallace (Colorado City): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 website.

