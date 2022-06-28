Amarillo police arrest 2 teens in Canyon Drive apartment shooting

Two arrests were made on Monday in the shooting that occurred on June 10 at the apartments located at 5700 Canyon Drive.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department, the Amarillo Police Violent Crimes and Juvenile investigators squads obtained two warrants in the case.

Montreveous Person, 17, was arrested on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

A 16-year-old juvenile male was also arrested on the same charge and was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

Detectives from both units are still investigating.

According to previous reports, two partygoers were injured in a shooting the morning of June 10 at an Amarillo apartment complex. At 12:23 a.m., Amarillo police officers were dispatched to the area of SW 53rd and Oregon streets. Officers were then directed to apartments located at 5700 Canyon Drive, on a report of multiple shots fired, according to APD.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers located a large party at the Canyon Drive Apartments. Officers attempted to call out the partygoers with a public address system but were unsuccessful. The Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team was called to the scene. As SWAT negotiators and the bomb team arrived, subjects began to exit the apartment, according to officers.

Once the apartment was emptied, the violent Crimes Detectives began interviewing witnesses to identify any suspects in the shooting. There were several weapons found in the apartment where the party was happening, APD officials said.