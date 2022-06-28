Portland-area gas prices dip before July Fourth weekend

A country fair, a county fair, an Eastern Oregon rodeo, birds and boats and concerts at the coast, and more. Between the fireworks at the Waterfront Blues Concert over Fourth of July weekend and the Oregon Brewers Festival at the end of the month, a Portlander might find it hard to justify being more than a TriMet ride away from downtown's riverfront. But there are lures pulling us to other corners of the state, too, from a chance to learn about (and maybe help protect) seabirds or hear a beloved Portland pianist play at the coast to rodeos and county fairs.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO