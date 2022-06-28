ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland-area gas prices dip before July Fourth weekend

By Jayati Ramakrishnan
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Gas prices in Oregon and the Portland area dipped slightly before the Fourth of July weekend, perhaps reflecting fears of harder economic times ahead. Oregon’s average price for a gallon of gas fell 3 cents this week to $5.50. The national average dropped 9 cents to $4.88. And in Portland, the...

KDRV

Oregon's south coast open for razor clam harvesting

NEWPORT, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is opening the south coast to razor clam harvesting. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) opened it yesterday saying, "Now the entire Oregon coast is open for razor clam harvesting." ODA says recent shellfish...
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Minimum Wage Increases Across Oregon

SALEM, OR -- Those working for minimum wage in Oregon get a raise Friday, when the last phase of the state's minimum wage increase takes effect. Oregon has three rates. Portland’s metro rate goes up to $14.75, the standard rate is now $13.50 - that includes Deschutes County, and those in non-urban areas - like Crook and Jefferson counties - will make $12.50 an hour.
KDRV

Thousands without power across Oregon & California due to thunderstorm

UPDATE: According to Pacific Power's website, power has been restored to thousands of customers in the Bend area around 7:20 p.m. According to Pacific Power, roughly 1,500 customers are still without power in the area . BEND, Ore-- Thousands of Pacific Power customers are without, or were without, power today...
BEND, OR
beachconnection.net

Comet Could Be Among Largest Ever, Visible Now on Oregon, Washington Coast

(Astoria, Oregon) – What could be one of the largest comets this civilization has ever seen is on its way to the skies above you, and in fact can already be seen on the Washington coast and Oregon coast. Comet C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS) requires at least binoculars, however, but can be seen in the southern skies. Already, plenty of amazing photographs of it have been taken by amateur astronomers and pros alike. (Photo courtesy NASA / Hubble Telescope)
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in July

A country fair, a county fair, an Eastern Oregon rodeo, birds and boats and concerts at the coast, and more. Between the fireworks at the Waterfront Blues Concert over Fourth of July weekend and the Oregon Brewers Festival at the end of the month, a Portlander might find it hard to justify being more than a TriMet ride away from downtown's riverfront. But there are lures pulling us to other corners of the state, too, from a chance to learn about (and maybe help protect) seabirds or hear a beloved Portland pianist play at the coast to rodeos and county fairs.
OREGON STATE
cascadebusnews.com

Oregon: An Expensive Place to Live — An Expensive Place to Die

(Graphic | Courtesy of CrossPointe Capital) This year, individual tax-payers in Oregon, will pay more in income taxes than residents of any other state. That’s according to U.S. News and World Report on January 24, 2022, citing a Finance Buzz analysis of federal and state tax rates for 2021. That’s one reason the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis just announced unprecedented tax revenues. According to its May 18, 2022 report: “Oregon experienced a flood of collections during the 2022 tax filing season, far outstripping projections. Following a record year for payments during the 2021 tax season, final payments this year came in $1.2 billion (70 percent) larger. Along with large personal income tax collections, corporate and estate tax collections continue to set records as well.”
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Oregon National Guard Flyovers

The 142nd Wing out of Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. will conduct Independence Day flyovers for ceremonies and parades at locations throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington. 142nd Wing Commander, Colonel Todd Hofford, says the Wing is grateful to be able to support patriotic holidays such as this. “There's...
OREGON STATE
theportlandmedium.com

$600 Checks Are On The Way To Oregon Workers

Oregon is sending $600 checks to low-income workers. More than 236,000 Oregon families will each receive a $600 payment under a new state law that aimed to aid low-income workers. The one-time payments come as inflation is at a 40-year high. In May, state economists reported that 80% of Oregon workers now earn less, adjusted for inflation, than they did pre-pandemic.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Fourth of July fireworks shows happening in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you looking to find somewhere to watch fireworks this Fourth of July?. A few cities including Portland, Vancouver, and Cannon Beach have banned the use of fireworks. RELATED | Where can fireworks be sold, used in Western Oregon & SW Washington?. If you are looking...
PORTLAND, OR
philomathnews.com

Counties with the most college graduates in Oregon

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Oregon's latest minimum wage hike mandatory for thousands

Mid-Willamette Valley minimum wage earners are set to see an extra dollar per hour on paychecks starting Friday, July 1, when the rate becomes $13.50. The first day in July is the start of the state’s fiscal biennium and the last step in a set of annual wage hikes that began with the Legislature's passage of state Senate Bill 1532 in 2016, meant to increase the purchasing power of those who work for the lowest compensation in the state.
OREGON STATE
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

