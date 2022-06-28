NYC Opens First Monkeypox Vaccine Clinic in U.S.

An affordable housing lottery has launched for units in a 7-story, residential building at 304 East 134th Street in the Port Morris section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by S. Wieder Architect, and developed by Joel Rubin under the East 134th Terrace LLC, the structure yields 22 residential units. Available on NYC Housing Connect, the online portal of NYC Department of Housing, Preservation and Development (HPD) are 7 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $156,130.
