ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter, IN

Florida teacher dies rescuing teenager from Lake Michigan

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AyCc4_0gOkt4DT00

PORTER, Ind. — A man who died while trying to save a drowning teenager has been identified as a teacher in Florida.

Indiana conservation officers told The Associated Press that Thomas Kenning jumped into help when he saw a teenager in distress at Porter Beach.

When Indiana Dunes State Park lifeguards arrived at the scene, they said Kenning had already died, the AP reported.

“(The teenager) made it out with the assistance of lifeguards … but (Kenning) got sucked under,” Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig told The (Northwest Indiana) Times. “Once they got her out, they went back looking for the man.”

Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel told the AP that Kenning may have been in the water for up to 15 minutes before lifeguards found him approximately 25 feet from the shore.

“The lifeguards were the true miracle workers,” Craig told The (Northwest Indiana) Times. “They did the best job they could under difficult conditions. They never gave up. They did a phenomenal job.”

“He died saving a strangers life,” Jasmine Kenning, Thomas’ widow, told the Tampa Bay Times. “I think if he had the chance, he would do it again.”

Kenning taught social studies to middle school students in Pinellas County, and authored several books about Florida’s history and ecosystems, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Jasmine Kenning told the newspaper that her husband said “I love you” to her for the first time 10 years ago on the same beach where he rescued the teenager.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Invasive giant African land snail found in Florida can carry meningitis, officials warn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Officials in Florida’s Pasco County have enacted a quarantine after finding a snail described as one of the world’s most damaging. Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said that a Pasco County master gardener reported seeing a giant African land snail in the New Port Richey area on June 23. As a result, FDACS’s Division of Plant Industry has put a quarantine in place and is surveying the area. FDACS crews are also treating properties with a snail bait insecticide that is labeled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for residential use.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Porter, IN
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Chesterton, IN
Porter, IN
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Jury is chosen to decide Florida school shooter's sentence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A jury of seven men and five women was tentatively chosen Tuesday for a penalty trial to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or get life in prison for the 2018 attack, capping a nearly three-month winnowing process that began with 1,800 candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Some Missouri hospitals briefly halt emergency contraception

A large Missouri hospital chain briefly stopped providing emergency contraception amid confusion over whether the state's abortion ban could put doctors at risk of criminal charges for providing the medication, even for sexual assault victims. St. Luke’s Health Kansas City said in a statement Wednesday that it would resume offering...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Lifeguards#Indiana Dunes State Park#Northwest Indiana#Accident#The Associated Press#The Tampa Bay Times
Action News Jax

Pennsylvania troopers accuse horse and buggy riders of DUI, underage drinking

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two adults and two juveniles in Pennsylvania face charges of operating a horse and buggy while under the influence of alcohol, authorities said. According to a news release from the Crawford County division of the Pennsylvania State Police, two 20-year-old men and a pair of 17-year-old males are accused of DUI and underage drinking.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Official opening date for St. Johns County Costco revealed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Costco is coming to town. A sign recently placed at the new World Golf Village location revealed that August 3 will be the official opening date. Action News Jax told you last month that the store would open in August. The membership-only warehouse super store will be the first one in St. Johns County. According to an initial proposal, it is slated to feature a liquor store, tire center and gas station.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

University officials look at Florida enrollment dip

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state university system’s Board of Governors is eyeing a decline last year in undergraduate enrollment, with one official saying Wednesday it is part of a national trend. From fall 2020 to fall 2021, Florida universities saw a 1% decrease in undergraduate enrollment, down nearly...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Democrats energized by tight race in GOP-leaning Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — (AP) — A special election in Nebraska was supposed to be an easy win for House Republicans. It instead was the tightest race in decades in the GOP-dominated district, boosting confidence among Democrats hoping to energize voters by tapping into public outrage over the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling.
LINCOLN, NE
Action News Jax

Colorado GOP deals blow to election denial movement

DENVER — (AP) — Colorado Republicans on Tuesday rejected two of the state’s most prominent election deniers, a setback for the movement to install those who echo former President Donald Trump’s lies about mass voter fraud in positions overseeing voting. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who...
COLORADO STATE
Action News Jax

At least 2 people injured after a semi-truck hauling over 200 beehives turns over in Utah

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — At least two people were injured after a semi-truck hauling over 200 beehives turned over in Utah on Monday. According to the Park City Fire District, crews have been on the scene of a semi-truck that rolled over, carrying hundreds of beehives. Two people have been transported to a hospital with multiple bee stings and other minor injuries.
PARK CITY, UT
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
101K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy