New York City, NY

Attorney General James, national law firms, and reproductive rights groups launch hotline for abortion legal service

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Attorney General Letitia James, 24 national law firms, and eight reproductive rights organizations today announced the launch of a legal hotline that will provide legal guidance and resources to patients, healthcare providers, and supporters seeking information about their legal rights to access and provide abortions. The legal hotline, which...

www.fingerlakes1.com

