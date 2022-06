County Executive George Latimer is excited to announce the Summer 2022 Westchester County Compost Bin and Rain Barrel Sale. Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “We are constantly looking at ways to provide services to County residents that will have a long term benefit on multiple fronts. This is one of those programs. We have undertaken serious efforts to provide opportunities to protect our environment on both a large and small scale and I encourage Westchester residents to take advantage of them.”

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO