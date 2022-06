YPF YPF - P/E: 5.66. Diamondback Energy's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $5.2, whereas in Q4, they were at 3.63. Most recently, ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share at $3.27, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $2.27. Sunoco's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $2.32, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.95. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.92%, which has increased by 0.23% from 7.69% last quarter.

1 HOUR AGO