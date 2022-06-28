Sheriff’s office responds to rollover accident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - State troopers from the Bowling Green Post responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash this morning. At approximately 10:24 a.m. on SR 420, south of Libbey Rd. in Lake Township Richard Haas, 40, of Sandusky failed to maintain an assured clear distance while approaching a 2012 Ford F-350 and struck its rear.
Two Bellefontaine drivers were charged following an accident on the city's south side Wednesday morning around 10 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to the area of South Main Street and Augusta Lane regarding a two-vehicle crash involving two male operators. Officers arrived and identified both drivers, Jacob Impson, 32, and...
A Findlay woman was injured in a crash that occurred on I-75 near Lima Thursday morning. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 26 year old Cienna Kennedy was driving south on 75 and her vehicle struck an overturned semi in the road. Shortly...
A wanted man was arrested following a brief foot pursuit Thursday morning just before 10:30. Bellefontaine Police went out to a residence in the 300 block of North Park Street regarding a trespassing complaint. Officers learned Gregory Hill, 36, at large, was at the residence and was not supposed to...
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office extended its sympathy to Roundhead Emergency Medical Services personnel at the passing of their longtime Chief. The death of Twila Zapp Kilburn was posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OHHCSO early this morning. The post stated that the Sheriff’s Office is grateful...
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Spain Creek Covered Bridge was damaged Wednesday during a hit-skip accident. The bridge is at the corner of Inskeep-Cratty Road and SR 245 will be closed indefinitely until the Union County Engineers’ Office can make the repairs. The parts have been specially ordered and need to be cut in a […]
Extensive damage was reported as a result of a fire in downtown Upper Sandusky Thursday afternoon. According to information from the Upper Sandusky Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of North Sandusky Avenue at around 1:50 in the afternoon. The blaze started in an apartment above Shotzy’s...
The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that a car struck a buggy Tuesday afternoon just after 2:00. According to the report, John Scholz of Quincy struck a buggy operated by David Schwartz of Maplewood. The accident was on State Route 47 near the Logan/Shelby County line. Scholz was driving an...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One child is in serious but stable condition Friday after a hit and run incident in the 4300 block of Walford Street on the North Side. The suspect was driving a silver Chrysler 300. The child was hit at approximately 9 p.m. and was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. This is […]
A search warrant was served early Tuesday morning at 537 North Oak Street in Kenton. The warrant was obtained by the Hardin County Crime Task Force, and it was executed by the Hardin County Special Response Team. Suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found at the residence and collected. One...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the Linden area. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:01 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of E. Hudson Street on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found an SUV that […]
ASHLAND — The following criminal charges were filed in June with Ashland County Court of Common Pleas. • Danielle N. Brashear, 27, of Dayton, was charged with an extradition complaint related to an incident that happened in Indiana in March 2021. The charge was filed by an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer on June 22.
SANDUSKY – A man was charged twice on Wednesday night after he allegedly destroyed several American flags that were placed outside the Ohio Veteran’s Home. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, police were first called to the area for a report of a man with no shirt running kicking the flags. The report states that police found 40 flags that had been kicked at the scene.
LIMA — An inmate at the Allen County jail made a mad dash for freedom Thursday. It lasted for about two blocks. According to a report from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old James Marion Jr. of Lima had been returned to the sallyport area of the jail following an appearance in Lima Municipal Court. When being removed from the transport van to be walked into the jail Marion began to flee from the transport officer.
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the public for help in identifying the unknown suspect of an attempted armed robbery. They said that today around 3:45 a.m., the unknown man entered the Duke and Duchess on SR-83 at I-71. He then pulled...
Deputies recovered an abandoned bicycle on Berry Rd. in Howard. The bicycle was secured into evidence and a lost/found report was filed. Deputies as well as multiple fire engines were dispatched to a structure fire. June 29. Deputies were dispatched to a Utica area residence on a domestic violence call....
On June 27, 2022 at approximately 12:47 p.m., Columbus Police Patrol officers were dispatched to 2835 Fred Taylor Drive on a report of a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. Upon the officer’s arrival, they spoke to the victim. The victim stated she was traveling west on I-670 near Exit 4B, which is the Third Street/High Street exit. She stated a navy blue Dodge Caravan pulled alongside her and was trying to change lanes. She explained that there was not enough room for the van to get over, so she honked the horn to alert the driver that there was not enough room. She explained the passenger side windows went down and she heard a single gunshot. The victim’s vehicle was struck by the bullet on the rear driver’s side. The bullet went through the backseat and lodged into the front passenger seat.
