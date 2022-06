NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 4.75% to $160.68. Nvidia is trading lower amid overall market weakness as well as consumer confidence concerns. Shares of growth stocks have been volatile in the month of June amid an overall market selloff partially generated by worse-than-expected U.S. May inflation data. The all items index CPI datapoint increased 8.6 percent for the 12 months ending May, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO