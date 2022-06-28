ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddy County, NM

Live music, parades and fireworks part of Fourth of July celebrations in Eddy County

By Mike Smith, Carlsbad Current-Argus
 1 day ago
Live entertainment, games, parades, and fireworks shows await Eddy County residents during the Fourth of July weekend.

Activities in Carlsbad start at 12:45 p.m. Sunday with musical entertainment at the Beach Bandshell.

DJ G Money and DJ Malory Anaya highlight the afternoon with music for early holiday goers. Mariachi Unido and The River Bed perform at 4:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. respectively.

Carlsbad native and country music singer and songwriter Sonny Throckmorton and the Orange Beach Band are the main performers for Sunday night’s musical shows.

Born in Carlsbad, Throckmorton was admitted into the Carlsbad Hall of Fame nearly three years ago.

Once the music ends, an electric boat parade is scheduled to proceed on the Pecos River. Janway said local residents were decorating boats with lights for the parade.

Monday, the community celebrates America’s 246th birthday with a parade through downtown Carlsbad.

Lineup begins at 8 a.m. at the former St. Edward School and heads to Church Street and Canyon Street and ends at the Eddy County Courthouse.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. and at 10 a.m. World War II and Korean War veterans will be honored during a ceremony at the Courthouse.

On Monday, entertainment starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Beach Bandshell and concludes at 9 p.m. with Grupo Veneno.

Fireworks start after dark near the Pecos River.

Northern Eddy County residents will start Fourth of July celebrations Saturday with the Firecracker Golf Scramble at 8 a.m. at the Artesia Country Club.

A big truck rodeo is scheduled for noon at 3205 West Main in Artesia and a four-on-four volleyball tournament will take place at Jaycee Park in Artesia.

Artesia’s Fourth of July Parade starts Monday at 9 a.m. at Bulldog Bowl and concludes at Eagle Draw. The Top Dog Cornhole Tournament begins at 4 p.m. at Jaycee Park and the Artesia fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

