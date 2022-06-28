Advocates frustrated Seattle Pet Cemetery not considered historic landmark

The Seattle Pet Cemetery was deemed a community landmark on Thursday. However, for months, many have advocated for the cemetery to be a historic landmark in order for the property to have more protections.

The King County Landmarks Commission’s ruling means it recognized the cemetery’s value to the community, but didn’t see it as a historic landmark. The commission had a tied vote during last month’s meeting on the issue, which is why it was up for debate first thing during the commission’s June meeting.

Many tuned in to the board’s meeting Thursday. Many advocates say that while they appreciate the gesture by the board, they aren’t satisfied with the ruling.

“And we are trying to save the cemetery from redevelopment. And there’s an urgency to that. So, that would be our timeline is that we move forward quickly and hope for the commissioners’ favor so that we can save the cemetery from redevelopment,” Julie Seitz, an advocate for the cemetery, said.

According to the commission, a property can’t be both a community landmark and historic landmark. The commission did point out that after the ruling, the property can be put up for historic nomination in the future. Seitz says the cemetery’s advocates plan to get the ball rolling on that process as soon as possible.

