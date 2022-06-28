Man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting four boys at his Clovis apartment

A Clovis man, who was convicted in May of sexually assaulting four underage boys , was sentenced to 65 years to prison on Tuesday.

Richard David Bradberry, 58, was found guilty on May 31 of eight felony charges, including four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and oral copulation of a child 10 years or younger and a person under 16.

Bradberry was arrested in July 2019 by Clovis police on sexual assault charges. His victims ranged in age from 10 to 16.

During Bradberry’s trial, Deputy District Attorney Adam Christopherson introduced evidence showing how the defendant groomed his victims by allowing them to play video games and smoke at his apartment near Villa and Barstow avenues in Clovis.

Once he gained their trust, Bradberry began to sexually assault the victims, police said.

Bradberry was represented by public defender Angelica Rivera.