ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting four boys at his Clovis apartment

By Robert Rodriguez
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 1 day ago

A Clovis man, who was convicted in May of sexually assaulting four underage boys , was sentenced to 65 years to prison on Tuesday.

Richard David Bradberry, 58, was found guilty on May 31 of eight felony charges, including four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and oral copulation of a child 10 years or younger and a person under 16.

Bradberry was arrested in July 2019 by Clovis police on sexual assault charges. His victims ranged in age from 10 to 16.

During Bradberry’s trial, Deputy District Attorney Adam Christopherson introduced evidence showing how the defendant groomed his victims by allowing them to play video games and smoke at his apartment near Villa and Barstow avenues in Clovis.

Once he gained their trust, Bradberry began to sexually assault the victims, police said.

Bradberry was represented by public defender Angelica Rivera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fD5cU_0gOkpz9700
Richard Bradberry, 58, of Clovis (updated photo from May 2022) FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Barstow, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Sexual Assault#Police#Violent Crime#Sheriff S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
4K+
Followers
312
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy